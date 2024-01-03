Navratilova Slams Trump’s January 6th Claims, Reacts to Colorado’s Ban

Tennis maven and social activist, Martina Navratilova has taken a stand against former US President Donald Trump’s recent allegations regarding the January 6th US Capitol attack. Navratilova rebuked Trump via social media, labeling him a ‘lying piece of trash’ in response to his contentious claims.

Trump’s Claims and Navratilova’s Retort

Trump, utilizing his novel alt-tech social media platform, Truth Social, accused Representative Liz Cheney of unlawfully erasing evidence crucial to the January 6th Committee’s probe. Further, he alleged that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected his proposal of deploying 10,000 soldiers to safeguard the Capitol. Trump also maintained that a lawsuit against him has undermined his immunity from prosecution. Navratilova retorted to these allegations by responding to a user’s tweet that shared Trump’s post, calling him a ‘lying piece of trash.’

Colorado’s Historic Verdict

In a separate, yet related development, the Colorado Supreme Court made an unprecedented decision to exclude Trump from the state’s presidential race. The court cited his involvement in the Capitol assault as the primary reason for this decision, invoking a constitutional clause against individuals involved in insurrection.

Navratilova’s Take on the Verdict

Navratilova, renowned not only for her unparalleled success in tennis but also for her advocacy for a range of causes, voiced her perspective on this verdict via social media. While the specifics of her reaction weren’t disclosed, her criticism of Trump’s statements suggests a probable alignment with the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling. Trump, on the other hand, plans to contest this ruling in the US Supreme Court.