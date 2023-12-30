Navigating Uncertainties: China’s Roadmap Amid US Presidential Election

As the world braces for the looming United States presidential election in 2024, inherent uncertainties for global politics and economics begin to cast their ominous shadows. A focal point of such uncertainties is China, a global force that is advised to leverage its core strengths against the unpredictable waves of international relations that might be stirred up by the election’s outcome.

China’s Strength in Efficiency

China’s greatest strength lies in the efficiency of its political and economic systems, a powerful tool that could potentially reduce its reliance on Western countries. This efficiency is a key factor in helping China navigate the turbulent waters of global politics. US-China relations, a simmering cauldron of tension and competition in recent years, stands as a testament to the importance of such strategic positioning.

Domestic Enhancement and Regional Partnerships

The recommended approach suggests that China should focus on enhancing its domestic capabilities and fostering regional partnerships to fortify its position on the world stage. This strategy could serve as a shield against the potential shifts in US policy and international relations that may arise from the election’s outcome.

Green Transition and Policy Uncertainty

Interestingly, China’s energy policy uncertainty has been found to have a positive effect on the country’s green transition. Constant adjustments in energy policies, driven by objectives such as industrial structure upgrading, pollution reduction, and sustainable economic development, have resulted in policy implementation uncertainty. However, this uncertainty has led to a 0.002 increase in green total factor productivity (TFP) for every 1 standard deviation increase in energy policy uncertainty.

In a pledge to address climate issues, the Chinese government has committed to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 and reduce carbon dioxide emission intensity by 60-65% by 2030. A quantitative study unveiled that innovation and industrial structure upgrading are the influencing mechanisms of energy policy uncertainty for city green transition. It also revealed that the effect of energy policy uncertainty varies between cities with different resource endowment and environmental pressures.

