China

Navigating Uncertainties: China’s Roadmap Amid US Presidential Election

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:16 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:36 am EST
Navigating Uncertainties: China’s Roadmap Amid US Presidential Election

As the world braces for the looming United States presidential election in 2024, inherent uncertainties for global politics and economics begin to cast their ominous shadows. A focal point of such uncertainties is China, a global force that is advised to leverage its core strengths against the unpredictable waves of international relations that might be stirred up by the election’s outcome.

(Read Also: China’s Legal Commission Highlights Unconstitutional Regional Regulations)

China’s Strength in Efficiency

China’s greatest strength lies in the efficiency of its political and economic systems, a powerful tool that could potentially reduce its reliance on Western countries. This efficiency is a key factor in helping China navigate the turbulent waters of global politics. US-China relations, a simmering cauldron of tension and competition in recent years, stands as a testament to the importance of such strategic positioning.

Domestic Enhancement and Regional Partnerships

The recommended approach suggests that China should focus on enhancing its domestic capabilities and fostering regional partnerships to fortify its position on the world stage. This strategy could serve as a shield against the potential shifts in US policy and international relations that may arise from the election’s outcome.

(Read Also: US Extends China Section 301 Tariff Exclusions Until 2024)

Green Transition and Policy Uncertainty

Interestingly, China’s energy policy uncertainty has been found to have a positive effect on the country’s green transition. Constant adjustments in energy policies, driven by objectives such as industrial structure upgrading, pollution reduction, and sustainable economic development, have resulted in policy implementation uncertainty. However, this uncertainty has led to a 0.002 increase in green total factor productivity (TFP) for every 1 standard deviation increase in energy policy uncertainty.

In a pledge to address climate issues, the Chinese government has committed to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 and reduce carbon dioxide emission intensity by 60-65% by 2030. A quantitative study unveiled that innovation and industrial structure upgrading are the influencing mechanisms of energy policy uncertainty for city green transition. It also revealed that the effect of energy policy uncertainty varies between cities with different resource endowment and environmental pressures.

China Politics United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

