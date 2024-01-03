en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Navigating the Waters: Addressing the Issue of Illegal Crossings in the English Channel

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:13 am EST
Navigating the Waters: Addressing the Issue of Illegal Crossings in the English Channel

Last year witnessed a staggering number of nearly 30,000 individuals making the perilous journey across the English Channel, a figure that is projected to soar in 2024. The political response to this issue in the UK has been a tapestry of division, with the Conservative Party funding a contentious deportation programme to Rwanda and the Labour Party proposing the opening of legal routes and an increase in humanitarian aid. However, these strategies are often seen as detached from the pragmatic necessities of border security and citizenship management, which are vital for national stability and democratic function.

Questioning the Current Policies

The current policy is under fire for inadvertently incentivizing illegal crossings by offering asylum and public support to those who manage to reach the UK. This is despite the fact that many of these individuals are not facing immediate danger in France, where they reside prior to making the crossing. A significant proportion of these asylum seekers are men, casting shadows of doubt over the authenticity of their refugee status.

The UK Home Office asserts that it has cleared its asylum backlog and reduced the number of migrants crossing the English Channel by 36% compared to 2022. Yet, critics question the veracity of these figures, accusing the government of manipulating statistics. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insists over 112,000 asylum cases have been resolved, emphasising agreements with other countries to control borders.

A Shift in Policies

There is an argument that Britain’s policies act as an ‘attractive nuisance,’ drawing people into life-threatening situations and inadvertently aiding human smuggling. To tackle this, a shift in policy is advocated. The suggestion is to make individuals entering the UK illegally ineligible for refugee status and make them subject to deportation to their countries of origin.

Setting Up Safe and Legal Routes

Alongside this, there is a call for the establishment of safe and legal routes for genuine refugees. These should prioritize the most vulnerable groups, such as children, women, and the elderly. A proper parliamentary debate and planning are urged to ensure this process is carried out effectively. The EU’s New Pact on Migration and Asylum, aimed at making return and border procedures on European soil quicker and more effective, also plays a role in this discussion.

In conclusion, it is of paramount importance that limits are set and the moral responsibility to prevent loss of life in the Channel is acknowledged. The issue is complex and multifaceted, and it is essential to balance the needs of national security with the rights of those seeking refuge.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
57 seconds ago
Petition Filed to Bar ICC Investigators from Probing Duterte's Drug War
On the heels of the controversial war on drugs during the Duterte administration, a legal petition has been filed by Atty. Fernando Perito and overseas Filipino worker Joseph Forrosuelo. The duo submitted their plea at the Regional Trial Court of Calbayog City, seeking to bar individuals associated with the International Criminal Court (ICC) from entering
Petition Filed to Bar ICC Investigators from Probing Duterte's Drug War
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Netanyahu's Controversial Law: A Shift to the Extreme Right?
3 mins ago
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Netanyahu's Controversial Law: A Shift to the Extreme Right?
Stevenson's Near-Win Sparks New Political Aspirations; Project 2025 Threatens Civil Rights
3 mins ago
Stevenson's Near-Win Sparks New Political Aspirations; Project 2025 Threatens Civil Rights
Rivers State Police Arrest Wanted Cult Leader, Barikui Amanyie, in Connection With Murder and Cultism
2 mins ago
Rivers State Police Arrest Wanted Cult Leader, Barikui Amanyie, in Connection With Murder and Cultism
Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri's Assassination: A Powder Keg in the West Bank
2 mins ago
Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri's Assassination: A Powder Keg in the West Bank
Pakistan's Defense Experts Voice Concerns Over Security and Regional Relations
2 mins ago
Pakistan's Defense Experts Voice Concerns Over Security and Regional Relations
Latest Headlines
World News
DFS Pro Mike McClure's Advice on Crafting Winning NBA DFS Lineups
49 seconds
DFS Pro Mike McClure's Advice on Crafting Winning NBA DFS Lineups
Petition Filed to Bar ICC Investigators from Probing Duterte's Drug War
57 seconds
Petition Filed to Bar ICC Investigators from Probing Duterte's Drug War
A New Era for Healthcare: The Philippines' DOH Enhances Services in 2023
2 mins
A New Era for Healthcare: The Philippines' DOH Enhances Services in 2023
Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri's Assassination: A Powder Keg in the West Bank
2 mins
Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri's Assassination: A Powder Keg in the West Bank
Pakistan's Defense Experts Voice Concerns Over Security and Regional Relations
2 mins
Pakistan's Defense Experts Voice Concerns Over Security and Regional Relations
Reckon's Newsletter Highlights Reproductive Justice Issues with Sex-Positive Reading List
2 mins
Reckon's Newsletter Highlights Reproductive Justice Issues with Sex-Positive Reading List
Adrian Blackmore: A Beacon of Resilience and Kindness in Middlesbrough
2 mins
Adrian Blackmore: A Beacon of Resilience and Kindness in Middlesbrough
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Netanyahu's Controversial Law: A Shift to the Extreme Right?
3 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Netanyahu's Controversial Law: A Shift to the Extreme Right?
Stevenson's Near-Win Sparks New Political Aspirations; Project 2025 Threatens Civil Rights
3 mins
Stevenson's Near-Win Sparks New Political Aspirations; Project 2025 Threatens Civil Rights
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
44 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
46 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
54 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
56 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app