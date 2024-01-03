en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

Navigating the Political Landscape: Advice and Insights for Young Women

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:23 am EST
Navigating the Political Landscape: Advice and Insights for Young Women

Young women entering the transformative period of their 20s often find themselves standing at the crossroads of life-altering decisions. For many, the aspiration to venture into the political arena, a realm traditionally dominated by men, becomes a driving force. These women are propelled by the desire to serve their communities, effect positive change, and break the glass ceiling. However, their journey is riddled with challenges such as gender stereotypes, ageism, and systemic barriers within the political landscape.

Politics in Kenya: The Party Dilemma

In Kenya, the conundrum of political parties presents an additional hurdle. Penetrating and ascending within the ranks of established parties often prove daunting tasks. Justina Wamae, a seasoned Kenyan politician, brings a fresh perspective to the table. She suggests that women in their 20s keen on entering politics should consider aligning with smaller, burgeoning political parties. The rationale behind her advice is that such parties are more likely to recognize and value newcomers’ contributions. In contrast, larger parties, often considered ‘owned’ by established figures, present a challenging environment for newcomers to make their mark.

Mixed Reactions Towards Wamae’s Perspective

Wamae’s views have stirred a mixed bag of reactions among netizens. While some concur that smaller parties do indeed offer better opportunities for growth and recognition, others counter-argue that the prospects for advancement can be equally limited, irrespective of the party’s size.

Breaking New Ground: The Case of Jacqueline M Izzo

Meanwhile, on another continent, Jacqueline M Izzo, the first female Mayor of Rome, completed her final term on December 31. She has been a beacon of strength during a critical period in the city’s resurgence, focusing on housing, economic development, and rebuilding reserves. In an exclusive interview, the trailblazer reflected on her journey in local government, athletics, and the business sector. Izzo emphasized the importance of empowering young women and noted an encouraging trend – the increasing number of women holding executive positions in government. Despite the inevitable challenges, she remains sanguine about the ongoing progress towards gender equality and the empowerment of women.

0
Kenya Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

TV Host Anne Kiguta Resigns from K24 TV Amidst Editorial Disagreements

By Israel Ojoko

Kenya Airways Shares Suspension Extended for Another Year

By Israel Ojoko

Shimoni's Sh2.6 Billion Fishing Port: A Beacon of Growth and Sustainability

By Salman Akhtar

Global and Local Initiatives to Plant 15 Billion Trees: Fostering a New Generation of Environmental Champions

By Israel Ojoko

Kenya Ports Authority Spearheads Environmental Conservation with a Tre ...
@Climate & Environment · 2 hours
Kenya Ports Authority Spearheads Environmental Conservation with a Tre ...
heart comment 0
Mombasa County Offers Grace Period for Business Permit Arrears

By Israel Ojoko

Mombasa County Offers Grace Period for Business Permit Arrears
National Youth Service Warns of Job Scam Targeting Kenyan Graduates

By Israel Ojoko

National Youth Service Warns of Job Scam Targeting Kenyan Graduates
Miguna Rebukes President Ruto for Threats Against Judiciary

By Israel Ojoko

Miguna Rebukes President Ruto for Threats Against Judiciary
ICEA LION King of the Course Golf Series Kicks Off 2024 Season at Machakos Golf Club

By Salman Khan

ICEA LION King of the Course Golf Series Kicks Off 2024 Season at Machakos Golf Club
Latest Headlines
World News
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
1 min
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
1 min
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
2 mins
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
Illegal Immigration Crisis Escalates: Over 302,000 Migrant Encounters at U.S. Border
2 mins
Illegal Immigration Crisis Escalates: Over 302,000 Migrant Encounters at U.S. Border
California's Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges
2 mins
California's Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges
JAK Inhibitors Show Promise in Treating Rheumatoid Arthritis, Japanese Study Says
2 mins
JAK Inhibitors Show Promise in Treating Rheumatoid Arthritis, Japanese Study Says
President Erdoğan Extends Condolences to Iran: A Gesture of Solidarity and Shared Resolve
2 mins
President Erdoğan Extends Condolences to Iran: A Gesture of Solidarity and Shared Resolve
Newton R. Russell: A Legacy of Public Service and Pension Reform
2 mins
Newton R. Russell: A Legacy of Public Service and Pension Reform
Jeremy Lin Leads New Taipei Kings to Victory in EASL Tournament
3 mins
Jeremy Lin Leads New Taipei Kings to Victory in EASL Tournament
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
11 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app