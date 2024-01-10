en English
Politics

Navigating the Intersection of Tech and Politics: Highlights from the Tuesday Tech Drop

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
In the latest effort to navigate the complex intersection of technology and politics, a series of significant developments have surfaced. From alleged assassination discussions to tech giants tightening their content controls, the Tuesday Tech Drop has presented a rich panorama of unfolding narratives.

Alleged Assassination Discussions and AI Claims

In a controversial turn of events, audiotapes allegedly featuring Roger Stone discussing the assassination of Democratic Representatives Jerry Nadler and Eric Swalwell before the 2020 election have surfaced. The authenticity of these audios, however, remains unverified by MSNBC, and Stone has vehemently denied their legitimacy, claiming the audio was artificially created. The advent of deepfake technology, capable of creating convincingly realistic artificial audio and video, lends a layer of complexity to the situation.

Meta’s Stricter Content Controls

Following a surge of criticism about the impact of social media on youth mental health, Meta has announced a new policy shift. The tech giant is imposing stricter content controls on Instagram and Facebook for its teen users. By defaulting to the most restrictive content control setting, the company aims to limit access to sensitive content, such as posts related to self-harm, suicide, and eating disorders. Amid mounting pressure from authorities, this move also reflects Meta’s attempt to mitigate potential legal and reputational risks.

Supreme Court, Right-Wing Platforms, and AI Developments

The Supreme Court has declined to hear Elon Musk’s request concerning the disclosure of federal investigations’ requests for user information on Twitter, further emphasizing the complex relationship between tech companies and national security. Meanwhile, right-wing media platforms Rumble and Gettr have come under federal investigation. While Gettr is allegedly involved in a fraud scheme, Rumble’s reasons for investigation remain undisclosed.

Former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler has announced plans to launch a tech company focusing on political products, such as a donation processing service and a campaign volunteer app. In parallel, OpenAI has responded to a lawsuit from The New York Times, asserting its legal right to train its AI using publicly available content.

Media Suspensions, Hate Speech, and Tracking Rioters

Several notable figures, including journalists and liberal personalities, have experienced temporary suspensions on Elon Musk’s X platform. This has led to questions about Musk’s approach to media and liberal users.

In response to concerns about hate speech, Substack has removed several newsletters inciting violence. This action underscores the growing dilemma of moderating content without infringing on freedom of speech.

Lastly, a report has unveiled the use of Google’s location data by Jack Smith and law enforcement to track Capitol rioters. However, changes in Google’s data storage practices have rendered such data inaccessible to law enforcement, marking a significant shift in tech-based investigative methods.

Politics Social Issues
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

