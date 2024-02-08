Navigating the Democratic Crisis: A Call to Action for the Political Left

In the United States, a democratic crisis looms large, and the political left faces an uphill battle in achieving and wielding governing power. This struggle is not new; it echoes through history, from Gary, Indiana's capital flight following Mayor Richard Hatcher's social democratic initiatives to the challenges faced by progressives like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Elusive Governing Power

Governing power, the ability of progressives or leftists to win office within a capitalist state, is distinct from state power, which involves altering the balance of class forces and reshaping hegemonic institutions. Winning elections does not guarantee control over state apparatuses or a mandate for comprehensive social transformation.

The political left's renewed interest in electoral power, evident in Bernie Sanders's 2016 presidential run and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's 2018 congressional victory, offers a glimmer of hope. However, the challenges are formidable. The recent poll statistics and analyses indicate widespread dissatisfaction with how democracy is functioning and a consensus that American democracy is at risk.

Backlash and Power Shifts

History serves as a stark reminder of the backlash that can occur when leftists attain governing power. Harold Washington's mayoralty in Chicago saw power shifts that undermined reform efforts. Moreover, instances where the right has undermined left initiatives, both domestically and internationally, through coups and legislative power grabs, are not uncommon.

The growing willingness of Americans to prioritize partisan or ideological loyalties over democracy poses a significant threat. This trend is evident in the recent statistics revealing a deep dissatisfaction with the functioning of democracy and a widespread belief that American democracy is in peril.

Expanding Support Bases and Engaging Middle Forces

To counter these challenges, the political left must expand its support bases, being responsive and rooted in constituencies. Engaging with middle forces, those who are not anti-capitalist but see the need for reforms, is crucial. The left must also move quickly and decisively when in power, learning from both the successes and failures of past administrations.

The recent poll statistics highlight the urgency of this task. The data reveals a growing disillusionment with the functioning of democracy and a belief that American democracy is under threat. This situation underscores the need for the political left to rethink its strategies and approach to governing power.

As we navigate these challenging times, the political left must remember that governing power is not just about winning elections. It is about reshaping institutions, altering the balance of class forces, and creating a more equitable society. This is a prolonged struggle, one that requires preparation, resilience, and a deep understanding of the complexities of power dynamics in a democratic system.

Lessons from the Past, Actions for the Future

The lessons from the past, from Gary, Indiana, to Chicago, and from Sanders's presidential run to Ocasio-Cortez's congressional victory, offer valuable insights. The left must learn from these experiences, both successes and failures, to forge a path forward. This path must be rooted in expanding support bases, engaging middle forces, and preparing for the inevitable backlash that comes with wielding governing power.

The stakes are high. The recent poll statistics and analyses underscore the urgency of the task at hand. The political left must rise to the challenge, ready to navigate the complexities of governing power in a democratic system under threat.

In the face of this democratic crisis, the political left's commitment to reshaping institutions, altering the balance of class forces, and creating a more equitable society is more critical than ever. This is not just about winning elections; it is about fundamentally transforming the system. This is the challenge that lies ahead, and it is one that the political left must embrace with courage, resilience, and a deep understanding of the power dynamics at play.