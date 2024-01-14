Navigating News in Cross-Political Relationships: An Insightful Study

In a world increasingly polarized by politics, a recent study delves into the intricate dynamics of news consumption within cross-cutting romantic relationships. According to Emily Van Duyn, a communication professor from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, choosing which media to consume becomes a challenge in relationships where partners hold polarized political views.

The Study: Negotiating News

Van Duyn’s research, titled ‘Negotiating News: How Cross-Cutting Romantic Partners Select, Consume, and Discuss News Together,’ presents findings from in-depth interviews with 67 individuals. These people were in relationships wherein they and their partners held differing political views. The study underscores that the decision over which media to consume leads not only to the highlighting of political differences but also triggers discussions and conflicts on political issues.

‘Negotiated Exposure’: Conflict and Control

This process, termed as ‘negotiated exposure,’ involves a cycle of conflict and control attempts over news exposure. It is not limited to public media but also extends to private engagements. The dynamics of news consumption become further complex when one partner experiences an ideological shift.

Coping Strategies: Compromise, Independence, and Avoidance

The study reveals various strategies adopted by couples to manage this issue. Some compromise on news sources, while others choose to consume news independently. Interestingly, some couples opt to avoid news consumption altogether to maintain emotional intimacy, signifying the significant impact of news on relationship dynamics.

Funded by the Institute for Humane Studies at George Mason University, the findings of this study were published in the journal Political Communication. The study illuminates the intertwined nature of news consumption and relationship dynamics in a hyperpartisan climate, offering a unique perspective on the influence of political polarization on personal relationships.