Navigating Democracy: The Impact of Biden and Trump on U.S. Governance

As the clock ticks towards the next election, democracy in the United States finds itself in the spotlight, with President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, both under fire for perceived overreaches of constitutional boundaries and violations of traditional norms. The robustness of democracy itself has come into question, with both camps posing potential threats to its stability.

Both Sides of the Coin: Biden and Trump

In a recent speech marking the third anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot, President Biden issued a stark warning: re-electing Trump could put democracy at risk. However, the notion of a Trump-led dictatorship seems far-fetched, given the survival of democratic processes during his previous term. On the other hand, Biden himself has raised eyebrows with policies such as student loan cancellations and Covid vaccine mandates, which critics argue fall outside constitutional limits.

Global Challenges to Democracy

The concerns around democracy are not confined to U.S. borders. Across the globe, electoral democracy is grappling with significant challenges. Yet, even amid these trials, the appeal of democratic processes endures. In fact, a record number of elections are scheduled worldwide, underscoring the global faith in democratic governance.

Party Politics: Democrats and Conservatives

Back in the U.S., both the Democratic and Conservative parties are wrestling with difficulties. The challenge lies not only in winning elections but also in governing effectively afterwards. The early prominence of certain states in primaries, considered a weak point in the political system, exacerbates these issues.

Looking Ahead

While it is clear that democracy is not on its deathbed, it is equally apparent that the electoral processes in the U.S. are not functioning at their best. Improvements are needed to ensure the longevity of these critical systems. However, the resilience of democracy, both within the U.S. and globally, should not be understated. Despite the trials and tribulations it faces, democracy remains the cornerstone of governance worldwide.