en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Navigating Democracy: The Impact of Biden and Trump on U.S. Governance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
Navigating Democracy: The Impact of Biden and Trump on U.S. Governance

As the clock ticks towards the next election, democracy in the United States finds itself in the spotlight, with President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, both under fire for perceived overreaches of constitutional boundaries and violations of traditional norms. The robustness of democracy itself has come into question, with both camps posing potential threats to its stability.

Both Sides of the Coin: Biden and Trump

In a recent speech marking the third anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot, President Biden issued a stark warning: re-electing Trump could put democracy at risk. However, the notion of a Trump-led dictatorship seems far-fetched, given the survival of democratic processes during his previous term. On the other hand, Biden himself has raised eyebrows with policies such as student loan cancellations and Covid vaccine mandates, which critics argue fall outside constitutional limits.

Global Challenges to Democracy

The concerns around democracy are not confined to U.S. borders. Across the globe, electoral democracy is grappling with significant challenges. Yet, even amid these trials, the appeal of democratic processes endures. In fact, a record number of elections are scheduled worldwide, underscoring the global faith in democratic governance.

Party Politics: Democrats and Conservatives

Back in the U.S., both the Democratic and Conservative parties are wrestling with difficulties. The challenge lies not only in winning elections but also in governing effectively afterwards. The early prominence of certain states in primaries, considered a weak point in the political system, exacerbates these issues.

Looking Ahead

While it is clear that democracy is not on its deathbed, it is equally apparent that the electoral processes in the U.S. are not functioning at their best. Improvements are needed to ensure the longevity of these critical systems. However, the resilience of democracy, both within the U.S. and globally, should not be understated. Despite the trials and tribulations it faces, democracy remains the cornerstone of governance worldwide.

0
Politics United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
58 seconds ago
INDIA Alliance Faces Sharp Criticism from Anurag Thakur
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has launched a scathing attack on the opposition INDIA alliance, casting doubts over its unity, leadership, and policy consistency. Thakur’s criticism erupted during a provocative speech where he dissected the alliance’s inner dynamics, highlighting the glaring inconsistencies and lack of commitment among its members. The minister spotlighted the
INDIA Alliance Faces Sharp Criticism from Anurag Thakur
Nitish Kumar Proposed as INDIA Bloc Convenor: A Mere Power Play or Strategic Move?
1 min ago
Nitish Kumar Proposed as INDIA Bloc Convenor: A Mere Power Play or Strategic Move?
Autonomy Advocate Lai Ching-te Wins Taiwan's Presidential Election: Implications for East Asia
2 mins ago
Autonomy Advocate Lai Ching-te Wins Taiwan's Presidential Election: Implications for East Asia
Akufo-Addo Backs Release of Late President Mills' Autopsy Report
58 seconds ago
Akufo-Addo Backs Release of Late President Mills' Autopsy Report
First-Time Voter Navigates the Political Landscape Amid Polarization
1 min ago
First-Time Voter Navigates the Political Landscape Amid Polarization
H.D. Gowda Calls for Unity and PM Modi's Intervention in Cauvery Dispute
1 min ago
H.D. Gowda Calls for Unity and PM Modi's Intervention in Cauvery Dispute
Latest Headlines
World News
Cricket South Africa's Decision to Strip David Teeger of Captaincy Sparks Global Outrage
11 seconds
Cricket South Africa's Decision to Strip David Teeger of Captaincy Sparks Global Outrage
National Booch Day 2024: A Toast to the Rich History and Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea
25 seconds
National Booch Day 2024: A Toast to the Rich History and Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea
Jo-Anne Brandrick: A Journey from Grief to Health
41 seconds
Jo-Anne Brandrick: A Journey from Grief to Health
FC Bengaluru United: High Hopes for I-League Qualification
48 seconds
FC Bengaluru United: High Hopes for I-League Qualification
Mamelodi Sundowns Explore Loan Move for Junior Mendieta Amid Esquivel's Arrival
49 seconds
Mamelodi Sundowns Explore Loan Move for Junior Mendieta Amid Esquivel's Arrival
Galaxy Patch Secures Fourth Consecutive Victory at Sha Tin, Eyeing Classic Mile Next
58 seconds
Galaxy Patch Secures Fourth Consecutive Victory at Sha Tin, Eyeing Classic Mile Next
INDIA Alliance Faces Sharp Criticism from Anurag Thakur
58 seconds
INDIA Alliance Faces Sharp Criticism from Anurag Thakur
Toxic Vapour Cloud Incident at Quatro Industries Ltd. Provokes Investigation
58 seconds
Toxic Vapour Cloud Incident at Quatro Industries Ltd. Provokes Investigation
Akufo-Addo Backs Release of Late President Mills' Autopsy Report
58 seconds
Akufo-Addo Backs Release of Late President Mills' Autopsy Report
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
32 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
52 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app