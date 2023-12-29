Navigating 2024: A Forecast of Nigeria’s Political and Sports Landscapes

As we stand on the cusp of 2024, the prospect of significant changes in Nigeria’s political and sports landscapes looms large. Azu Ishiekwene, in his recent forecast, unravels the potential shifts in the nation’s socio-economic tapestry, with particular attention to the end of petrol subsidies, adjustments in official exchange rates, and a riveting outlook for Arsenal in the Premier League.

Nigeria’s Economic Outlook

Foremost on the economic front is the potential cessation of petrol subsidies in Nigeria. This move could trigger a surge in prices and consequent demands for increased public sector wages. The government is also anticipated to grapple with the discrepancy between official and black market exchange rates. It’s expected to adjust the official rate from N430-450 to around N550, a significant leap that could ripple through the nation’s economy.

Adding to the economic turbulence is the World Bank’s forecast of continued insecurity, armed conflict, and worsening livelihoods in Nigeria until May 2024. The bank’s latest ‘Food Security Update’ predicts a decrease in cereal production for the 2023/24 crop year, owing to poor macroeconomic conditions. However, most sub-region areas are expected to remain minimally food insecure, with crisis conditions projected to affect certain localities.

Political Rehabilitation and Elections

In the political sphere, after a saturated year of activity in 2023, desperate politicians are expected to seek rehabilitation and favors from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to conduct re-runs and bye-elections, with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) predicted to maintain its advantage.

Particularly dramatic are the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo. Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki is expected to back a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) successor against various contenders. Yet, despite Obaseki’s efforts, Ishiekwene anticipates his candidate will lose, partly due to the political enemies he has made. The APC could face a setback in Edo if it fails to field a compelling candidate, with a potential Labour Party surge on the horizon.

In Ondo, the current acting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is tipped to retain his position, despite the political tumult.

Arsenal’s Premier League Prospects

Turning to sports, Arsenal’s Premier League prospects are a point of intense discussion. Despite their current performance and strong desire to win, they are not favored to break their 20-year Premier League trophy drought in 2024. The team’s momentary loss of focus and the resilient spirit of rival teams Liverpool and Manchester City stand as significant roadblocks.

As 2024 unfolds, these predictions will be put to the test, giving us a glimpse into Nigeria’s evolving future.