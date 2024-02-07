Naveen Patnaik Criticizes Opposition and Highlights Odisha's Successes

Odisha's Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, has launched a scathing attack on the state's Opposition, accusing it of indulging in narrow political gains that damage Odisha's image and hamper its development projects. Speaking on the Motion of Thanks on the Governor's Address, Patnaik said the people would not forgive those who try to derail key initiatives such as the Shree Mandir and Lingaraj projects or impede the state's progress.

Odisha's Accomplishments Under Patnaik's Leadership

Patnaik highlighted the successes of Odisha under his governance, including managing one of the lowest COVID-19 fatality rates nationwide. The state provided free testing and treatment for the virus, and during the peak of the pandemic, it supplied oxygen to 17 other states. He also cited the recent successful hosting of the Hockey World Cup.

The Chief Minister mentioned the completion of the Lord Jagannath Parikrama project and the renovation of significant temples and religious institutions across a variety of faiths as part of the 'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha' initiative.

Advancements in Governance and Economic Development

Further, Patnaik pointed to the implementation of the 5T principles in governance, the transformation of educational institutions into smart ones, the completion of substantial irrigation projects, and the introduction of the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. This scheme provides extensive health coverage to the residents of Odisha. He also underscored the empowerment of tribal communities and women in the state.

On the economic front, Patnaik noted Odisha's achievements, such as becoming a revenue surplus state and attracting substantial investment in the manufacturing and IT sectors.

Condemnation of the Opposition's Politicization of Crimes

The Chief Minister condemned the Opposition for politicizing crimes and obstructing justice in sensitive cases, notably the 'PARI' case. He appealed for a united effort to work towards a 'New and Empowered Odisha', free from the shackles of narrow political gains.