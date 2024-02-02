NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, has been nominated for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination was put forth by Abid Raja, the Deputy Chairman of the Liberal Party and former Minister of Culture for Norway. The basis of this nomination lies in Stoltenberg's significant contributions to peace and democracy not only in Europe but on a global scale throughout the past year.

Stoltenberg's Efforts for Peace and Democracy

Stoltenberg's tireless pursuit for peace in Europe, marked by his extensive travels and negotiations, has been commended. His efforts to quell the conflict in Ukraine were specifically highlighted as a testament to his commitment. Alongside this, he has spearheaded initiatives to reduce conflicts and promote unity among countries in the region.

Nobel Peace Prize: A Symbol of Global Fraternity

The Nobel Peace Prize stands as a beacon for those individuals or organizations making substantial strides in fostering fraternity among nations, reducing or abolishing standing armies, and promoting peace congresses. These principles, outlined in Alfred Nobel's will, have guided the selection of a diverse group of laureates, including politicians, human rights activists, and humanitarian organizations.

Nominations for the Peace Prize are accepted until January 31 each year. The selection is made by a committee appointed by the Norwegian Parliament, often comprising retired politicians and former party leaders.