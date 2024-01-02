en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Nationwide Truck Driver Protests Disrupt Fuel Supply, Spark Calls for Government Intervention

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
Nationwide Truck Driver Protests Disrupt Fuel Supply, Spark Calls for Government Intervention

Truck drivers nationwide have launched protests against a new hit-and-run law perceived as excessively punitive towards their profession. Their actions have escalated from demonstrations to blocking major highways, causing significant disruptions in fuel supply chains and leading to chaos at petrol pumps across the country. The public is bearing the brunt of the situation, with long lines and widespread fuel shortages becoming increasingly commonplace.

The recent legislation, termed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, imposes a penalty of ₹7 lakh and a 10-year jail term for hit-and-run cases. The All India Motor Transport Congress has voiced strong opposition to these provisions, arguing that they could lead to undue harassment of drivers and should be revoked. The drivers themselves argue that nobody intentionally causes accidents and fear that they could be attacked by mobs if they attempt to take the injured to the hospital. They are also concerned about the lengthy procedures involving the police, which they say are a reason for drivers to flee accident scenes without reporting them.

Impact on Everyday Life and Economy

The protests have not only caused traffic snarls and left passengers stranded at bus stations, but they have also thrown the transport system into chaos. This has had a ripple effect on the availability of essential commodities, with over 70% of trucks, tempos, and containers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region remaining off the roads, disrupting the distribution of fuel and hitting supplies of fruits and vegetables. The situation is equally grim in other states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, Rajasthan, and Bihar.

The widespread impact of the protests on everyday life and the economy has led to calls for government intervention to resolve the standoff between the drivers and legislative authorities. The new law, while aiming to prevent hit-and-run cases, has unintentionally sparked a nationwide unrest that is affecting the lives of millions.

0
India Politics Social Issues
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

comment avatar

Truck Driver Protests Cause Fuel Supply Disruption, Demand Govt Action - TruckTok.live

· 49 mins ago

[…] Credit: Source link […]

Log in to comment

Related news

Hindustan Unilever Slapped with Rs 447.5 Crore GST Demand, Shares Dip

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Stock Market Experiences Sharp Downturn Amid Rising Volatility

By Rafia Tasleem

Nationwide Truck Driver Protests in India Against Centre's New Law on Hit-and-Run Cases

By Nitish Verma

Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink

By Aqsa Younas Rana

GST Tornado Sweeps Indian Corporations: Eicher Motors in the Eye of th ...
@Business · 56 mins
GST Tornado Sweeps Indian Corporations: Eicher Motors in the Eye of th ...
heart comment 0
India in 2024: Political, Financial, and Technological Frontiers

By Dil Bar Irshad

India in 2024: Political, Financial, and Technological Frontiers
Unrest in Manipur: New Outbreak of Violence Injures Seven Security Personnel

By Rafia Tasleem

Unrest in Manipur: New Outbreak of Violence Injures Seven Security Personnel
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup

By Salman Khan

Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
School Assembly News: A Glimpse into Current Events for January 2nd

By Safak Costu

School Assembly News: A Glimpse into Current Events for January 2nd
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
3 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
4 mins
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
12 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
22 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
29 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
29 mins
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
29 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
30 mins
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
New Diagnostic Method for Cystic Echinococcosis Leverages SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning
36 mins
New Diagnostic Method for Cystic Echinococcosis Leverages SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
4 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app