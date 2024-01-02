Nationwide Truck Driver Protests Disrupt Fuel Supply, Spark Calls for Government Intervention

Truck drivers nationwide have launched protests against a new hit-and-run law perceived as excessively punitive towards their profession. Their actions have escalated from demonstrations to blocking major highways, causing significant disruptions in fuel supply chains and leading to chaos at petrol pumps across the country. The public is bearing the brunt of the situation, with long lines and widespread fuel shortages becoming increasingly commonplace.

The recent legislation, termed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, imposes a penalty of ₹7 lakh and a 10-year jail term for hit-and-run cases. The All India Motor Transport Congress has voiced strong opposition to these provisions, arguing that they could lead to undue harassment of drivers and should be revoked. The drivers themselves argue that nobody intentionally causes accidents and fear that they could be attacked by mobs if they attempt to take the injured to the hospital. They are also concerned about the lengthy procedures involving the police, which they say are a reason for drivers to flee accident scenes without reporting them.

Impact on Everyday Life and Economy

The protests have not only caused traffic snarls and left passengers stranded at bus stations, but they have also thrown the transport system into chaos. This has had a ripple effect on the availability of essential commodities, with over 70% of trucks, tempos, and containers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region remaining off the roads, disrupting the distribution of fuel and hitting supplies of fruits and vegetables. The situation is equally grim in other states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, Rajasthan, and Bihar.

The widespread impact of the protests on everyday life and the economy has led to calls for government intervention to resolve the standoff between the drivers and legislative authorities. The new law, while aiming to prevent hit-and-run cases, has unintentionally sparked a nationwide unrest that is affecting the lives of millions.