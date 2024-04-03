Nationwide Fast on April 7: Solidarity for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Amid Legal Battle

Gopal Rai, a minister in Delhi and a prominent member of the Aam Aadmi Party, declared on Wednesday that the AAP would observe a "Samuhik Upwas," or community fasting, in protest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest at Jantar Mantar on April 7.

Kejriwal is being held in Tihar Jail in relation to a money-laundering case that is connected to a liquor excise policy scam. He was placed under judicial custody until April 15.

At a press conference in the nation's capital, Gopal Rai declared, "All AAP ministers, MLAs, MPs, and party leaders will observe a 'Samuhik Upwas' at Jantar Mantar on April 7 to protest against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal."

Rai also urged the populace to join the "Samuhik Upwas."

He continued, “We also appeal to people that all those who are against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal and want to save democracy and love this country can also do’ Samuhik Upwas’ at their homes, villages, and blocks.”

Speaking about the Supreme Court's decision to grant AAP MP Sanjay Singh bail, Rai stated that Singh's bail makes it abundantly evident that the accusations leveled against the party's leaders are unfounded.

“One thing has become clear since yesterday that the allegations were made without any evidence. Without any basis, our leaders were arrested. Yesterday, all this truth came to light in the Supreme Court. This is the loss of the BJP’s conspiracy and dictatorship,” he declared.

The AAP leader took aim at the BJP-led federal government, stating, “For the last two years, they (the BJP) have been shouting that bail has not been granted because we’re dishonest. And now that the bail has been granted, they are claiming that the ED is unbiased. Don’t you feel ashamed?”

AAP leader Sanjay Singh was given bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case involving irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. The decision by the ED not to contest Sanjay Singh's bail request resulted in the court order.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hailed the court's ruling as a “victory of truth and justice” after Singh was given bail on Tuesday.

The AAP was countered by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which asserted that the bail order validated the party's ongoing charges of "political vendetta" by federal agencies.

The Enforcement Directorate notified the SC that Sanjay Singh's bail is acceptable to the agency. The response from the ED came after the court asked the investigating agency if it required additional custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh in connection with the excise policy case.

In the case, Sanjay Singh was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4, 2023.

The case started because of a report that Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena received from Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar in July 2022, which mentioned purported procedural errors in the policy's creation.

