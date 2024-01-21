Nationwide Celebrations for Ram Temple Consecration by BJP and RSS

India teems with anticipation as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) spearhead nationwide celebrations for the upcoming Ram Temple consecration ceremony. A flurry of festivities, including live telecasts, meals distribution, and elaborate decorations, are underway to imbue the entire country with a celebratory spirit.

Preparations in Full Swing

The BJP, with its workers actively involved, is enhancing the festive aura by decking cities with murals of Lord Ram and adorning houses with saffron flags. Pragya Pravha, an affiliate of the RSS, is taking the initiative to facilitate a live broadcast of the ceremony at a multiplex in Delhi. They have opened the doors for public registration via social media platforms, enabling devotees from all walks of life to partake in the historic event.

A Nation United in Celebration

Union Minister Hardeep Puri is set to host a live telecast at his residence, inviting attendees to join the celebration. Anil Baluni, BJP national media in-charge, speaks of the nationwide positive sentiment and the buzz surrounding the historic event. Temples across the country are also joining the bandwagon, making provisions for live telecasts of the consecration ceremony.

Global Participation

The fervor isn't just confined to India. Celebrations are taking place worldwide, including in the United States, France, Mauritius, and Canada. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is set to be broadcast live in more than 50 nations, marking a truly global event.

In Uttar Pradesh, the government is pulling out all stops to make the occasion resplendent, taking cues from past Deepotsav events. As the day of the consecration draws near, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the rituals adds to the grandeur. The government encourages citizens to join the celebration by lighting diyas at their homes, symbolizing unity and shared joy.

As the day of the consecration draws closer, the country comes together in a rare display of unity and shared anticipation. The celebrations are a testament to the culmination of decades of efforts and agitation, marking a significant milestone in India's cultural and religious history. The nationwide and global celebrations for the Ram Temple consecration are a shining example of India's rich cultural heritage, resonating deeply with its people and the world.