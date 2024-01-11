en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Nationals Senator Criticizes Aldi’s Decision to Not Stock Australia Day Merchandise

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:50 am EST
Nationals Senator Criticizes Aldi’s Decision to Not Stock Australia Day Merchandise

In a move that has sparked controversy in the Australian socio-political landscape, supermarket chain Aldi has decided not to stock Australia Day merchandise for the year 2024. The decision was criticized by Nationals Senator Matt Canavan during an interview with Sky News host Caleb Bond. Canavan suggested that such actions by supermarkets are indicative of political involvement, an aspect he believes is unwelcome by most Australians.

Aldi’s Decision – A Political Move?

The issue came to light when it was confirmed by Aldi that none of its stores would carry Australia Day Special Buys products for sale. This decision was viewed by many as the supermarket chain ‘joining in’ on not supporting Australia Day. The broader context of this discussion likely involves debates over Australia Day and its significance, as well as the role of corporate entities in societal and political issues.

Canavan’s Criticism

Expressing his dismay at Aldi’s decision, Canavan noted his shock that major corporations have not understood the public sentiment, particularly after their involvement in the Voice referendum the previous year. Canavan implied that Aldi’s move could be a reflection of a decrease in the sale of Australia Day merchandise. The Nationals Senator emphasized that supermarkets should abstain from playing politics, as it does not resonate with the majority of Australians.

Australia Day – A Matter of Significance

Australia Day, a national holiday marked by celebrations and ceremonies, holds a significant place in the hearts of many Australians. However, the role of corporations in this day’s observance has been a subject of debate, with critics arguing that their involvement could be politicizing the event. Aldi’s decision not to stock Australia Day merchandise, as criticized by Canavan, could be seen as a reflection of this ongoing debate.

0
Australia Business Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
3 mins ago
Peter Dutton Dismisses Falinski's Call for 2035 Emissions Target
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has publicly rebuffed Jason Falinski, the President of the New South Wales (NSW) Liberal Party, following his call for the Coalition to adopt a concrete 2035 emissions reduction target. Falinski, a former Member of Parliament, had earlier stated that the Coalition needed to debate and agree upon a specific emissions target
Peter Dutton Dismisses Falinski's Call for 2035 Emissions Target
Sebastian Korda Advances to Semi-Finals at Adelaide International for Second Consecutive Year
11 mins ago
Sebastian Korda Advances to Semi-Finals at Adelaide International for Second Consecutive Year
Sally Fitzgibbons and Morgan Cibilic to Compete in World Surfing Games, Eyeing Olympic Glory
13 mins ago
Sally Fitzgibbons and Morgan Cibilic to Compete in World Surfing Games, Eyeing Olympic Glory
Point Hacking: The Moth Family's Strategy to Soar in Business Class Without Paying a Penny
4 mins ago
Point Hacking: The Moth Family's Strategy to Soar in Business Class Without Paying a Penny
Peter Dutton Calls for Public Boycott of Woolworths Amid Australia Day Controversy
5 mins ago
Peter Dutton Calls for Public Boycott of Woolworths Amid Australia Day Controversy
Western Australia Seeks Actors for Prison Guard Training
9 mins ago
Western Australia Seeks Actors for Prison Guard Training
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris Pratt's Fitness Journey in 2024: The Role of Dedication and Partner Support
2 mins
Chris Pratt's Fitness Journey in 2024: The Role of Dedication and Partner Support
Peter Dutton Dismisses Falinski's Call for 2035 Emissions Target
3 mins
Peter Dutton Dismisses Falinski's Call for 2035 Emissions Target
Mid-Air Crisis for Gambian Football Team En Route to Africa Cup of Nations
4 mins
Mid-Air Crisis for Gambian Football Team En Route to Africa Cup of Nations
Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign, Vows to Oppose Trump
4 mins
Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign, Vows to Oppose Trump
Peter Dutton Calls for Public Boycott of Woolworths Amid Australia Day Controversy
5 mins
Peter Dutton Calls for Public Boycott of Woolworths Amid Australia Day Controversy
Spa House Owners Refute Rumors, Reveal Plans to Assist Ukrainian Families
6 mins
Spa House Owners Refute Rumors, Reveal Plans to Assist Ukrainian Families
Ohio Supreme Court Candidate Under Fire for Anti-Abortion Endorsement
6 mins
Ohio Supreme Court Candidate Under Fire for Anti-Abortion Endorsement
Republican Rift: Far-Right Bloc Opposes Spending Agreement, Halts House Proceedings
9 mins
Republican Rift: Far-Right Bloc Opposes Spending Agreement, Halts House Proceedings
Mason Grady's Possible Transfer to Sale Sharks: An Opportunity or a Risk?
10 mins
Mason Grady's Possible Transfer to Sale Sharks: An Opportunity or a Risk?
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
38 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
1 hour
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
4 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
6 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
6 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app