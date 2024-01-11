en English
Australia

Nationals MP Criticizes Murray-Darling Basin Plan, Links It to Victorian Floods

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Nationals MP Criticizes Murray-Darling Basin Plan, Links It to Victorian Floods

In an impassioned critique, Nationals MP Sam Birrell has condemned the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, attributing the recent Victorian floods to its adverse effects. He asserts that the plan, which pivots around reallocating water from irrigation to environmental usage under the authority of the Commonwealth, has been instrumental in exacerbating flood conditions.

Plan’s Influence on Flood Conditions

According to Birrell, the plan’s reallocation of water resources has resulted in keeping levels perilously high in storage areas such as Lake Eildon. This, he suggests, has had a “perverse impact” by escalating the risk of flooding. High storage levels during rain events, he argues, need to be avoided to prevent the overflow that triggers floods.

Call for Reevaluation

Mr. Birrell’s pointed critique extends to a call for the reevaluation of the management of these water storages. He advocates for a review of their operational modalities, emphasizing the need to ensure they are not at full capacity during periods of heavy rainfall. His focus is on pre-emptive measures that can mitigate the risk of flooding, thereby safeguarding communities prone to such natural disasters.

Government’s Response

In response to the flood crisis, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has acknowledged the predicament of the flood-affected communities in Victoria. He has pledged financial support to help alleviate the burden caused by the floods. This assurance from the highest level of government indicates a recognition of the severity of the situation and a commitment to aid in its resolution.

Australia Politics
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

