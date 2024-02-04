South Africa National Treasury Warns Against Misuse of Public Funds for Councillors' Burials

South Africa's National Treasury has issued a stern directive to municipal managers and chief financial officers (CFOs), cautioning against the misuse of public funds for the burial of councillors. This warning, outlined in the 2024/25 municipal budget circular, comes in the wake of the discovery of such irregular practices. It has further mandated the recovery of expenses from the responsible councillor.

The Treasury's warning, dated December 7, 2023, serves as a significant reminder of the ethical responsibility that municipal managers and CFOs hold in the stewardship of public finances. Municipalities have been expressly instructed to revoke any policies that permit the use of public funds for councillors' burials. This pivotal move is aimed at curbing the misuse of public funds, and the adherence to this directive will be verified by the Auditor-General during the 2023/24 audit.

Fiscal Responsibility and Accountability

The fiscal year under consideration began in July 2023 and is set to conclude on June 30, 2024. Any detected infractions during this period will hold municipal managers and CFOs accountable under the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA). The MFMA, specifically under Section 171, states unequivocally that financial misconduct occurs when accounting officers either intentionally or negligently infringe upon the act's provisions, neglect their duties, or allow unauthorized or wasteful expenditures.

Under the stern gaze of the National Treasury and the stipulations of the MFMA, municipal managers and CFOs face potentially severe repercussions for financial misconduct. In addition to the personal accountability, the recovery of the misused funds will be mandatory from the implicated councilor. This measure not only seeks to deter potential violators but also aims to restore misappropriated public funds back to the municipal coffers.