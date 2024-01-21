National School Choice Week: Celebrating Progress and Addressing Challenges

National School Choice Week, a nationwide initiative to amplify the issue of educational choice, has commenced with events scheduled across the United States. As highlighted by the celebrations, the movement for school choice has made significant strides, with 28 states extending or creating programs such as education savings accounts, tax credit scholarships, or voucher systems since 2020. However, it's not all roses as Illinois is on the verge of abolishing a school choice program, which could potentially thrust students back into underperforming schools.

School Choice Initiatives Benefiting Students

Currently, nearly 1 million students are reaping the benefits of state school choice initiatives. The proposed Educational Choice for Children Act (ECCA), a federal legislation, seeks to further extend school choice by offering a $10 billion scholarship tax credit. This move could potentially benefit up to two million students without necessitating new federal funding. The ECCA is designed to work in harmony with state programs and provide opportunities in states where political barriers exist.

Public Support vs Union Opposition

Despite strong public backing for school choice, as reiterated by numerous polls, teachers' unions and their leaders, like Randi Weingarten of the American Federation for Teachers, oppose the movement. They argue it aims to undermine public education and democracy. Advocates for school choice, however, refute these claims, suggesting that educational pluralism can coexist within democratic societies and better serve students.

Political Bipartisanship in Support of School Choice

The support for school choice spans across political lines, with significant percentages of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents in favor. Supporters argue that school choice is about ensuring equal opportunity for all children, regardless of their background, to access education that suits their needs. The ECCA is positioned as a critical element for expanding education freedom nationwide. National School Choice Week serves as an important platform to raise awareness about these diverse educational opportunities, which include traditional public schools, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, and private schools. The week's events are designed to inform, inspire, and empower parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, thereby democratizing education.