National Peace Committee Clarifies Role, Impact on 2023 Elections Amid Criticism

The National Peace Committee (NPC), spearheaded by former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, recently addressed critiques concerning its involvement and effectiveness during the 2023 general elections. Amidst allegations of silence on electoral misconduct, the committee outlined its operational boundaries and contributions towards ensuring a peaceful election process.

Clarifying the NPC's Mandate

At a press briefing, Revd Fr Atta Barkindo, Head of Secretariat and Executive Director of The Kukah Centre, articulated that the NPC's framework lacks the legal authority to enforce penalties or initiate prosecutions against political parties or candidates infringing the peace accord. Instead, the committee's role is primarily moral and supportive, facilitating the transfer of violators to competent law enforcement bodies. Barkindo emphasized the NPC's function as a bridge between ethical commitments and statutory enforcement, urging official agencies to proactively uphold the peace pact.

Impact and Public Perception

The NPC's strategy of engaging presidential candidates in recommitting to peace publicly was highlighted as a critical intervention that significantly mitigated tensions and fostered a sense of accountability among candidates and their supporters. Despite the absence of formal enforcement powers, the NPC's efforts in orchestrating peace accords were seen as instrumental in curbing electoral violence and encouraging aggrieved parties to seek legal recourse, aligning with the accord's stipulations. This approach contributed to the peaceful conduct observed during the elections, marking a departure from the violence witnessed in previous years.

Future Directions and Challenges

While the NPC has been successful in promoting peace during the elections, its reliance on moral persuasion over legal enforcement raises questions about the long-term sustainability of such initiatives in addressing electoral misconduct. The committee's call for law enforcement agencies to actively pursue violators underscores a broader challenge in ensuring that electoral integrity is not solely reliant on voluntary compliance but is enforced through robust legal mechanisms. The NPC's experience in the 2023 elections presents an opportunity for reflection on the roles of various stakeholders in safeguarding democracy and sustaining peace in future electoral processes.