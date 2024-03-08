National Party Backs Zardari for President; Eight-Point Agreement Sealed

QUETTA: In a significant political development, the National Party announced its support for Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari in the forthcoming presidential election, as reported by ARY News. This decision comes after the two parties reached an eight-point agreement, highlighting key issues such as the recovery of missing persons and the implementation of the eighteenth constitutional amendment.

Advertisment

Strategic Alliance Formed

The spokesperson for the National Party confirmed that its Senators and Balochistan Assembly members would cast their votes for Asif Ali Zardari on March 9. The collaboration is rooted in a comprehensive agreement covering various pivotal issues, including the announcement of the National Finance Commission (NFC) award in accordance with the constitution and ensuring Balochistan's fair share of revenue from the Gwadar port. Furthermore, the agreement stipulates the need for all national highways in Balochistan to be upgraded to double-tracked roads, aiming to boost the region's infrastructure and connectivity.

Broader Political Context

Advertisment

This announcement follows a similar declaration by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), which also voiced its support for Zardari, emphasizing a collective effort to address Karachi's longstanding issues. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MQM-P Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui have articulated a unified vision for Karachi's development, with Zardari pledging to take every possible measure to uplift the city. The support from both the National Party and MQM-P significantly bolsters Zardari's candidacy, reflecting a broad coalition backing his presidential bid.

Implications for Pakistan's Political Landscape

The alliance between the PPP, National Party, and MQM-P not only strengthens Zardari's position in the upcoming election but also signifies a potential shift in Pakistan's political dynamics. The emphasis on regional issues and infrastructure development in the agreement points to a broader agenda that extends beyond mere electoral success. As the country gears up for the presidential election on March 9, the coalition's united front could pave the way for a more collaborative and inclusive approach to governance, addressing pressing issues such as missing persons, constitutional rights, and economic development.