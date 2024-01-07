en English
Bangladesh

National Election Begins with Low Voter Turnout in Early Hours

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST
Today, the nation’s electoral landscape was painted with an unusually sparse presence of voters. The national election, which kicked off at 8:00 am, reported a low voter turnout in various polling centers across the country. A bleak scene unfolded in the capital and other locations, revealing the stark reality of voter apathy or logistical challenges that deterred citizens from casting their votes early.

Initial Hours Paint a Grim Picture

In Dhaka-19, a mere 175 votes were cast at the Savar Islamia Kamil Madrasa center by 9:31 am. Even more startling were the two centers under Dhaka-2, where no votes had been cast by 8:30 am. The Baliadanga Secondary School in Jhenaidah and the Kamrunnesa Govt Girls High School in Dhaka also reported a slow start.

In Sylhet-6, only 122 out of 2,505 registered voters had shown up by 9:40 am. At the Rajshahi Bholanath Bisweswar Hindu Academy, the first hour of polling saw only 65 votes cast. These figures, while preliminary, indicated a slow start to a day that was anticipated to be bustling with democratic fervor.

Presence of Party Campaigners

The morning chill did not deter the campaigners for the Awami League candidate Sayeed Khokon, who were seen busily attending to their duties. An elderly voter and his son were among the few who braved the cold to cast their votes early. However, the agents for the Jatiya Party and Trinamool BNP were conspicuously absent, further contributing to the subdued atmosphere at the polling centers.

Expectations for the Day Ahead

Despite the initial turnout, presiding officers expressed hope for an uptick as the day progressed and temperatures rose. There was an air of optimism that the citizenry would shake off their apathy or overcome logistical challenges to participate in this important democratic exercise. The day’s outcome is keen to reveal the success of various strategies implemented by the ruling Awami League and the Election Commission to ensure a higher voter turnout.

As the nation awaits the rest of the day’s developments, the initial hours of polling have raised questions about the electorate’s enthusiasm and the effectiveness of strategies to increase turnout. Whether this represents a temporary morning lull or points to a deeper issue of voter apathy will be seen as the day unfolds.

Bangladesh Elections Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

