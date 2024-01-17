National Conference Shapes Future of Pakistan's National Security and Foreign Policy

In a significant move to shape the future of Pakistan's national security and foreign policy, the Sanober Institute (SI), TMUC Islamabad, and the Centre for Law and Security (CLAS) convened a national conference in Islamabad. The conference, attended by over 20 experts, academics, and former practitioners, aimed to generate recommendations for the incoming elected government post the February 8th elections.

Panels and Participants

The conference was divided into discussions on four main themes: National Security of Pakistan, South Asia's Geopolitics, Pakistan and its Western Frontiers, and the Economic Security of Pakistan. The event witnessed participation from a diverse range of scholars, researchers, students, and members of the think tank community, making it a melting pot of ideas and perspectives.

Voices from the Conference

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry of the Sanober Institute emphasized the rapid changes in South Asia's geopolitical landscape, underlining both challenges and opportunities for Pakistan. Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI from Roots Millennium Education Group and CLAS expressed optimism, hoping the conference's outcomes would guide the newly elected government. Renowned journalist Rehman Azhar underscored the need for expert collaboration to address the nation's security and foreign policy challenges.

Next Steps

The recommendations generated at the conference will be compiled into a booklet and presented to the country's policymakers next month. These recommendations hold the potential to shape Pakistan's future national security and foreign policy initiatives, offering a roadmap for the incoming government. The conference marked a significant step towards fostering open dialogue and collaborative efforts to address national challenges.