National Conference Leaders Criticize Administration, Advocate for the Poor in Jammu Gathering

In a significant congregation held at the Rehan Basera Shelter located in Bahu Fort, Jammu, indispensable items such as blankets and woolen clothes were handed out to the residents. The event was graced with the presence of former Minister and senior National Conference (NC) leader, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, who was invited as the chief guest.

Sadhotra did not mince words while criticizing the prevailing administration for their policies, which he claimed have unfavorably impacted the impoverished. He took the opportunity to underline the National Conference's dedication to the philosophy of equality. Moreover, he discussed the party's historical efforts in formulating policies aimed at enhancing the life conditions of the underprivileged, such as the 'Land to tiller' scheme.

Current Government's Policies Worsen Conditions for the Poor

Despite the NC's previous endeavors, Sadhotra pointed out that the actions of the present government, including the halting of pensions and the introduction of smart electricity meters, have escalated the hardships endured by the poor. He made a strong appeal to the NC cadre to organize more functions to provide aid to those in need.

Babu Rampaul, another former minister and the President of JKNC Central Zone, echoed Sadhotra's sentiments. He criticized the current administration's detrimental effect on the poor and advocated for measures to relieve their difficulties. Additionally, Ankush Abrol underscored the National Conference's ongoing commitment to social work and supporting the needy, irrespective of any discrimination.