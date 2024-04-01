National Conference Fields Mian Altaf for Anantnag-Rajouri, Challenges PDP's Mehbooba Mufti

In a significant political development, the National Conference (NC) on Monday made a strategic move by announcing Mian Altaf Ahmed Lahrvi as its candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat, marking a direct challenge to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti's stronghold. This decision underscores the NC's ambition to contest all three Lok Sabha seats in the Kashmir Valley, potentially impacting the dynamics within the Peoples Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

Strategic Candidature and Political Implications

Mian Altaf Ahmed Lahrvi, a senior NC leader with a rich political background, is set to contest from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat—previously a bastion for the PDP. Lahrvi, a five-time former MLA and a prominent figure within the Gujjar community, brings a unique blend of political acumen and community support to the table. His candidature is seen as a calculated move by the NC to capitalize on the demographic changes following the recent delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir. By fielding Lahrvi, the NC aims to garner support from the diverse voter base of the newly demarcated constituency, which now includes a significant population of the Gujjar and Pahari communities.

Challenging the Status Quo

The announcement by the NC has set the stage for a tense electoral battle in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, challenging the erstwhile dominance of the PDP. Despite the PDP's silence on Mehbooba Mufti's candidature, her recent activities in Rajouri indicate a keen interest in retaining the seat. However, the NC's decision to field a strong candidate against the PDP president has raised questions about the future of the PAGD and the unity among opposition parties in the region. Omar Abdullah's statement highlights the party's confidence in Lahrvi's ability to appeal to the electorate beyond communal lines, emphasizing a development-oriented campaign.

Electoral Dynamics and Regional Politics

The inclusion of the Gujjar-Bakerwal-dominated belts in the constituency, coupled with the Centre's move to extend Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation to the Pahari community, has introduced new variables into the electoral equation. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aiming to make inroads in the region, views these developments as an opportunity to challenge the traditional political landscape of Kashmir.