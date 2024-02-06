National Border Patrol Council President Supports Bipartisan Border Bill

On a recent episode of Fox Business Network's Stuart Varney show, Brandon Judd, President of the National Border Patrol Council, voiced his support for a bipartisan border bill currently under discussion in the U.S. Senate. The endorsement comes amid rising concerns over the enforcement of existing immigration laws and the escalating numbers of illegal immigrants being released into the country.

Addressing an Unchecked Issue

Judd underscored the need for the new legislation, citing its potential to instigate measures that the current administration has been reticent to implement. The bill proposes a cap on daily apprehensions at the border, a move that Judd believes would significantly curtail the number of illegal immigrants allowed into the country. To put this into perspective, the proposed limit is 5,000 apprehensions daily, a stark contrast with current figures, which saw 12,000 in December and 6,500 on a recent day, of which a staggering 85% were released into the U.S.

A Matter of Enforcement, Not Stance

Under the prospective bill, at least 60% of those apprehended would be detained pending removal proceedings. Judd clarified that his endorsement does not signal a change of stance on immigration but is rather a response to the perceived lack of enforcement from the administration. He asserted that the bill, if passed, would have a lasting impact, transcending the confines of the current and future presidencies.

The Trump Influence and Future Implications

While Judd has not had any discussions about the bill with former President Donald Trump, he acknowledges the efficacy of Trump's border policies and believes that the proposed legislation would fortify those measures. If the bill fails to pass, Judd anticipates that President Biden would likely sidestep executive orders, persisting with his current immigration approach. He also recognizes the political reasons behind Republican resistance to the bill.

The Case Against Mayorkas

Judd concluded the interview by expressing his support for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. This assertion underscores the ongoing tension and contentious debates surrounding immigration policies and enforcement in the United States.