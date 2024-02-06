National Border Patrol Council President Backs Bipartisan Border Security Bill

Endorsement for Border Security Bill

In a recent appearance on Fox News' The Faulkner Focus, Brandon Judd, the president of the National Border Patrol Council, expressed his endorsement for a new bipartisan border security bill. This legislation, known as the Border Act of 2024, aims to give Border Patrol agents new authorities to expedite the removal of single adults and reduce illegal border crossings.

The National Border Patrol Council, which represents 18,000 Border Patrol agents, has thrown its support behind this bill proposed by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Judd stated that the bill represents a step in the right direction, far better than the current status quo, and expressed hope for its swift passage.

Challenging the Endorsement

However, this endorsement was not without challenge. Host Harris Faulkner questioned Judd on his support for the bill, raising concerns about the potential limitations it could impose on future presidents regarding border control. Nonetheless, Judd defended his position, arguing that if the bill could prevent a situation similar to the current administration's handling of the border, then it warrants support.

Judd also acknowledged that while the bill would limit executive authority, including the power to close the border, this limitation would apply to any president, including Joe Biden. His rationale was that the bill's capacity to restrict any future president's actions, particularly those similar to Biden's, justifies his endorsement as it signifies an improvement over the existing conditions.

Resistance Despite Support

Despite this endorsement and support from both parties' Senate leaders, the bill has not been without opposition. It has faced pushback from House Republicans and former President Trump. Some have called it a waste of time and 'dead on arrival' if passed in the House. Furthermore, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged for careful consideration of the bill, but multiple Republican senators have already stated they will not support it as it stands.

However, despite this opposition, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has scheduled a procedural vote on the bill. The bill has also garnered the endorsement of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who was involved in its negotiation, and has praised it as a step towards fixing the broken border system.