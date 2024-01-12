National Bobblehead Museum Unveils 2024 Presidential Candidate Series

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has revealed its 2024 Presidential Candidate Bobblehead Series, a unique collection immersing the public in the upcoming electoral fever. The series showcases six political figures linked with the 2024 presidential election, including Indian American Republican candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, incumbent President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

The Bobblehead Series

The series, a reflection of the museum’s commitment to celebrating political history through the medium of bobbleheads, features each candidate standing on a star-shaped base, colorfully adorned in red, white, and blue. The candidates are depicted in a friendly and approachable manner, smiling and waving behind a yard sign bearing their names. Notably, the series includes Chris Christie, who has since withdrawn from the race.

Collectibles with a Limited Edition

These bobblehead collectibles are limited to 2024 individually numbered pieces per candidate, a nod to the election year. They are sold exclusively through the museum’s online store and are expected to be shipped in May. Each bobblehead is priced at $30, with an offer to purchase the complete set at $175, providing a unique opportunity for collectors and election enthusiasts alike.

Special Presidential Bobblehead Exhibit

In addition to the 2024 series, the museum plans to host a special Presidential Bobblehead Exhibit in the summer. This exhibit continues a tradition started with the 2016 and 2020 elections, providing a retrospective glimpse into the electoral history. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, inaugurated in February 2019, is also preparing to host the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, scheduled for July and August respectively.