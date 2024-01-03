en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

National Audit Office Reveals Financial Activities of Candidates in Local Elections

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:24 am EST
National Audit Office Reveals Financial Activities of Candidates in Local Elections

The National Audit Office (NAO) has released a comprehensive report on the financial activities of candidates who ran in the local elections on October 29, 2023.

The report provides a detailed account of the financial operations, shedding light on the involvement of media, polling, and PR agencies in the electoral process, in compliance with the Election Code.

According to the report, out of the total candidates, 636 submitted their financial reports in a timely manner.

However, six candidates were tardy in their submissions, while eight candidates failed to submit any financial report. This adherence to or divergence from set deadlines is a reflection of the candidates’ commitment to transparency.

0
Politics United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cherelle Parker Sworn in as Philadelphia's First Female Mayor: A Historic Milestone

By BNN Correspondents

England and Wales Broaden Definition of Domestic Abuse in Landmark Legislation

By Hadeel Hashem

EFCC Arrests Suspended NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu Over Alleged N37 Billion Money Laundering Case

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

High Court Upholds Bank's Right to Freeze Suspected Fraudulent Account

By BNN Correspondents

Hong Kong Logistics Worker Sentenced for Robbery Driven by Desperation ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Hong Kong Logistics Worker Sentenced for Robbery Driven by Desperation ...
heart comment 0
England and Wales Expand Legal Framework to Include Psychological Abuse in Relationships

By BNN Correspondents

England and Wales Expand Legal Framework to Include Psychological Abuse in Relationships
Public Assistance Sought in Ballybofey Trailer Theft Case

By BNN Correspondents

Public Assistance Sought in Ballybofey Trailer Theft Case
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Appointments to Various State Boards

By Saboor Bayat

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Appointments to Various State Boards
Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations
Latest Headlines
World News
New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King Extend Naming Rights Deal, Boosting City's Sporting Image
7 seconds
New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King Extend Naming Rights Deal, Boosting City's Sporting Image
Cherelle Parker Sworn in as Philadelphia's First Female Mayor: A Historic Milestone
15 seconds
Cherelle Parker Sworn in as Philadelphia's First Female Mayor: A Historic Milestone
Valparaiso Beacons vs. Bradley Braves: A Showdown at MVC
32 seconds
Valparaiso Beacons vs. Bradley Braves: A Showdown at MVC
Wimborne Town Triumphs Over Bashley, Completes League Double
40 seconds
Wimborne Town Triumphs Over Bashley, Completes League Double
Circa Sports Launches New Sports Betting Facility in Southwest Las Vegas
1 min
Circa Sports Launches New Sports Betting Facility in Southwest Las Vegas
Dry Eye Syndrome Prevalence on the Rise in Germany, Reveals Heinz Nixdorf Recall Study
1 min
Dry Eye Syndrome Prevalence on the Rise in Germany, Reveals Heinz Nixdorf Recall Study
Louisville Cardinals Vs. Virginia Cavaliers: An ACC Basketball Showdown
1 min
Louisville Cardinals Vs. Virginia Cavaliers: An ACC Basketball Showdown
Football's January Transfer Window: Deals, Rumors and Off-Field Activities
1 min
Football's January Transfer Window: Deals, Rumors and Off-Field Activities
EFCC Arrests Suspended NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu Over Alleged N37 Billion Money Laundering Case
2 mins
EFCC Arrests Suspended NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu Over Alleged N37 Billion Money Laundering Case
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
19 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app