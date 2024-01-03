National Audit Office Reveals Financial Activities of Candidates in Local Elections

The National Audit Office (NAO) has released a comprehensive report on the financial activities of candidates who ran in the local elections on October 29, 2023.

The report provides a detailed account of the financial operations, shedding light on the involvement of media, polling, and PR agencies in the electoral process, in compliance with the Election Code.

According to the report, out of the total candidates, 636 submitted their financial reports in a timely manner.

However, six candidates were tardy in their submissions, while eight candidates failed to submit any financial report. This adherence to or divergence from set deadlines is a reflection of the candidates’ commitment to transparency.