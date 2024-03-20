National Assembly Under Scrutiny Amid Alleged Budget Padding Controversy

The recent uproar over the alleged padding of the 2024 national budget to the tune of N3.7 trillion has once again cast a spotlight on the National Assembly, triggering concerns among Nigerians about possible corruption within the federal legislature.

The controversy has also raised questions about the suitability of Senate President Godswill Akpabio for his leadership role, with doubts emerging about his ability to steer a functional National Assembly free from controversies.

Since its inauguration in June 2023, the National Assembly under Akpabio's leadership has been embroiled in various controversies. One notable instance was the procurement of expensive SUVs for its members amid economic challenges faced by Nigerians due to the removal of fuel subsidy by the government.

Akpabio's integrity was further called into question when he mistakenly revealed on live television that money had been deposited into lawmakers' bank accounts for their holiday expenses. Although he attempted to backtrack, it was later revealed that senators received N2 million each for their vacation.

The recent budget padding allegation, however, marks one of the biggest and most contentious controversies faced by the National Assembly under Akpabio's tenure. Senator Abdul Ningi alleged that the 2024 budget was padded by N3.7 trillion, prompting a heated debate within the Senate.

Despite pushback from colleagues and the Presidency, Ningi stood by his claim, asserting that the amount in question was not allocated to specific projects. The Senate responded by suspending Ningi for three months, sparking further public outcry.

However, fresh revelations surfaced during the Senate's deliberations on the matter. Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe accused some senators of receiving N500 million each from the 2024 Budget, while Senate Chief Whip Senator Ali Ndume confirmed discrepancies in budget allocations among senators.

Ndume disclosed that as a leader, he received more funds than other members, highlighting disparities in resource distribution within the Senate. Senator Ned Nwoko further revealed that he received over N1 billion for constituency projects, underscoring the lack of uniformity in resource allocation.

These revelations paint a troubling picture of the National Assembly, indicating a system where lobbying and personal networks influence budget allocations. Analysts warn that such disparities undermine equitable resource distribution and raise concerns about accountability.

In response to the budget padding allegation and Ningi's suspension, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) called for Akpabio's resignation and an independent investigation into the matter. The party condemned Ningi's suspension as an attempt to stifle accountability and transparency.

Meanwhile, a BudgIT analysis revealed that over N90 billion worth of projects were exclusively allocated to Akpabio's constituency, raising questions about fairness and oversight. Northern leaders have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with Akpabio's leadership, signaling potential repercussions if action is not taken.

The unfolding saga underscores the need for greater transparency and accountability within the National Assembly. As Nigerians demand answers and accountability, the future of the Senate under Akpabio's leadership remains uncertain, with calls for reforms and ethical governance growing louder.