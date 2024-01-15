Nigeria’s National Assembly Extends Recess Amidst Productive Legislative Achievements

In a significant development, the National Assembly in Nigeria has extended its recess until January 30, 2024. The decision to delay the resumption was confirmed by the House of Representatives spokesman, Akin Rotimi, following an official communication from the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria. The extended recess, originally slated to end on January 23, has been viewed with keen interest, particularly considering the legislative activities during the break.

Prior to the recess, the House had been actively considering a broad range of issues, passing crucial bills, and adopting key resolutions. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, commended the dedication and unity of his colleagues, whose constructive debates were instrumental in the legislative outcomes recorded since the inauguration of the House.

Extended Recess and Outreach

Despite the recess, lawmakers continued their legislative work and engaged in nationwide outreach to constituents. The speaker of the House of Representatives reflected on the legislative accomplishments of the 10th Assembly, including the adoption of 500 motions, receipt of 962 bills, with 120 bills passing Second Reading and undergoing in-depth analysis at the Committee stage.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives had postponed their Yuletide recess to facilitate the consideration and approval of the 2024 budget, which was successfully passed on December 30th, 2023. The extension of the ongoing recess, now slated for January 30th 2024, comes on the heels of this significant accomplishment.