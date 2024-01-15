en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Nigeria’s National Assembly Extends Recess Amidst Productive Legislative Achievements

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:38 am EST
Nigeria’s National Assembly Extends Recess Amidst Productive Legislative Achievements

In a significant development, the National Assembly in Nigeria has extended its recess until January 30, 2024. The decision to delay the resumption was confirmed by the House of Representatives spokesman, Akin Rotimi, following an official communication from the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria. The extended recess, originally slated to end on January 23, has been viewed with keen interest, particularly considering the legislative activities during the break.

Prior to the recess, the House had been actively considering a broad range of issues, passing crucial bills, and adopting key resolutions. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, commended the dedication and unity of his colleagues, whose constructive debates were instrumental in the legislative outcomes recorded since the inauguration of the House.

Extended Recess and Outreach

Despite the recess, lawmakers continued their legislative work and engaged in nationwide outreach to constituents. The speaker of the House of Representatives reflected on the legislative accomplishments of the 10th Assembly, including the adoption of 500 motions, receipt of 962 bills, with 120 bills passing Second Reading and undergoing in-depth analysis at the Committee stage.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives had postponed their Yuletide recess to facilitate the consideration and approval of the 2024 budget, which was successfully passed on December 30th, 2023. The extension of the ongoing recess, now slated for January 30th 2024, comes on the heels of this significant accomplishment.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
3 mins ago
21st Century Technologies Teams Up with Nexusguard to Bolster Digital Security in Africa
The digital landscape in Africa is set for a revolutionary transformation as 21st Century Technologies Limited, a leading Information and Communication Technology (ICT) company in Nigeria, joins forces with Nexusguard, a global pioneer in Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) security solutions. The collaborative effort will witness the establishment of a DDoS scrubbing center in Nigeria,
21st Century Technologies Teams Up with Nexusguard to Bolster Digital Security in Africa
Nigeria's House of Representatives Extends Recess: A Pause for Greater Progress
12 mins ago
Nigeria's House of Representatives Extends Recess: A Pause for Greater Progress
Break Moment Africa Crown C-Fly as Second Edition Winner
19 mins ago
Break Moment Africa Crown C-Fly as Second Edition Winner
Prof. Obiora Ike Appointed to Peaceland University Board in Enugu
4 mins ago
Prof. Obiora Ike Appointed to Peaceland University Board in Enugu
NUC Accredits MCIU to Offer Nursing and Agricultural Science Programs
8 mins ago
NUC Accredits MCIU to Offer Nursing and Agricultural Science Programs
Lagos Police Commissioner Declares: No Phone Searches by Officers
9 mins ago
Lagos Police Commissioner Declares: No Phone Searches by Officers
Latest Headlines
World News
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
34 seconds
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
2 mins
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
3 mins
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
3 mins
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
Israeli Raids Cause Communications Blackout in Gaza; Namibia Criticizes Germany
3 mins
Israeli Raids Cause Communications Blackout in Gaza; Namibia Criticizes Germany
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
3 mins
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
3 mins
El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
Parker Boudreaux's Unexpected Appearance at AEW Dynamite Sparks Speculation
4 mins
Parker Boudreaux's Unexpected Appearance at AEW Dynamite Sparks Speculation
Detroit Lions End Playoff Drought with Historic Victory over Los Angeles Rams
4 mins
Detroit Lions End Playoff Drought with Historic Victory over Los Angeles Rams
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
56 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app