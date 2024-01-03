National Assembly Chairman Lauds Tay Ninh’s Development and Encourages Regional Cooperation

In a commendation of the southern province of Tay Ninh’s accomplishments in foreign investment attraction, social welfare, and tourism, the Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has praised the region during a working session with the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Tay Ninh on January 3. Tay Ninh has reached a milestone, achieving the lowest household poverty rate in the country and recording a 6.12% expansion in its Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) in 2023.

The Secret to Success: Party and Political System Building

According to Hue, these successes can be attributed to the province’s focus on Party and political system building, and the enhancement of local solidarity. The Chairman encouraged Tay Ninh to continue its development trajectory in line with regional resolutions. He also stressed the importance of enhancing its connectivity with Cambodia and the Greater Mekong Sub-region.

Tay Ninh: A Potential Trading Hub

Hue highlighted Tay Ninh’s strategic location and potential to become a key trading hub. He suggested infrastructure development initiatives such as connecting the HCM City – Moc Bai highway with the Phnom Penh – Bavet highway. In addition, he threw his support behind projects to develop the Moc Bai border economic zone and upgrade the Ba Den Mountain into an international tourism site.

Building Bridges with Cambodia

Further emphasizing on the importance of regional cooperation, Hue called for the construction of produce value chains with Cambodia. He also stressed the need for improved infrastructure connectivity with neighboring localities, and implementing measures to prevent cross-border crimes. To pay tribute to the fallen, Hue visited the martyrs’ cemetery Hill 82 in Tan Bien district.