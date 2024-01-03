en English
Politics

National Assembly Chairman Lauds Tay Ninh’s Development and Encourages Regional Cooperation

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
National Assembly Chairman Lauds Tay Ninh’s Development and Encourages Regional Cooperation

In a commendation of the southern province of Tay Ninh’s accomplishments in foreign investment attraction, social welfare, and tourism, the Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has praised the region during a working session with the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Tay Ninh on January 3. Tay Ninh has reached a milestone, achieving the lowest household poverty rate in the country and recording a 6.12% expansion in its Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) in 2023.

The Secret to Success: Party and Political System Building

According to Hue, these successes can be attributed to the province’s focus on Party and political system building, and the enhancement of local solidarity. The Chairman encouraged Tay Ninh to continue its development trajectory in line with regional resolutions. He also stressed the importance of enhancing its connectivity with Cambodia and the Greater Mekong Sub-region.

Tay Ninh: A Potential Trading Hub

Hue highlighted Tay Ninh’s strategic location and potential to become a key trading hub. He suggested infrastructure development initiatives such as connecting the HCM City – Moc Bai highway with the Phnom Penh – Bavet highway. In addition, he threw his support behind projects to develop the Moc Bai border economic zone and upgrade the Ba Den Mountain into an international tourism site.

Building Bridges with Cambodia

Further emphasizing on the importance of regional cooperation, Hue called for the construction of produce value chains with Cambodia. He also stressed the need for improved infrastructure connectivity with neighboring localities, and implementing measures to prevent cross-border crimes. To pay tribute to the fallen, Hue visited the martyrs’ cemetery Hill 82 in Tan Bien district.

Politics Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

