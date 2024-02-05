National Archives Seeks Return of Altered Hurricane Dorian Map in Trump's Classified Documents Case

The ongoing saga of former President Donald Trump's legal battles takes another twist. The National Archives, a guardian of the country's historical records, has embarked on a mission to recover doctored documents from Trump. Among these is a map used during a Hurricane Dorian briefing in 2019, notorious for its sharpiegate scandal. It was altered with a black marker to include Alabama in the hurricane's path, in direct contradiction to meteorological reports.

Trump's Legal Quagmire

Trump is currently ensnared in a web of legal challenges. He stands accused of 40 counts in Florida, including the willful retention of national defense information. Other charges laid against him encompass conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, and corruptly concealing a document or record. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Missing Documents

These charges stem from the discovery of missing White House records following Trump's departure from office. These include letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and a note left by former President Obama. In January 2022, Trump returned 15 boxes of items, which contained the altered Dorian map among other documents.

Special Counsel Responds

Special counsel Jack Smith has responded to Trump's motion for additional discovery. He rejects claims of a politically motivated case, underscoring the importance of recovering classified documents for national security. The trial is scheduled to commence on May 20. However, it may face delays due to ongoing appeals. Trump's attorneys have been approached for comment, but have yet to respond.