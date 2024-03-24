Nation Mourns as Brian Mulroney, Architect of Modern Canada, Honored in State Funeral

Montreal witnessed a poignant chapter in Canadian history as the nation bid farewell to former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, remembered for steering Canada through pivotal moments, during a state funeral held at Notre Dame Basilica. Mulroney, who passed away surrounded by his family in Florida on February 29 at the age of 84, was lauded for his transformative policies and his ability to transcend politics through his humanity and connection with people.

Legacy of Leadership

Through the words of Jean Charest, former Quebec premier and a member of Mulroney's cabinet, attendees were reminded of the courage and vision Mulroney embodied. His tenure from 1984 to 1993 was marked by significant contributions such as the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and staunch opposition to South Africa's apartheid regime. Caroline Mulroney, his daughter, brought warmth and laughter to the somber occasion, sharing personal anecdotes that highlighted Mulroney's devotion to family and his charismatic public speaking.

Tributes from the Heart

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky were among the dignitaries delivering heartfelt tributes. Trudeau emphasized Mulroney's love for Canada and his focus on achieving 'big things' for the country, while Gretzky humorously recounted personal interactions with Mulroney, underscoring his greatness as a leader. The ceremony was also a showcase of national unity, with figures from various political spectrums coming together to honor Mulroney's legacy.

A Final Farewell

The funeral was not just about looking back but also forward, as Mulroney's contributions continue to shape Canada. The closing moments of the ceremony, featuring Mulroney's favorite song, "When Irish Eyes Are Smiling," and a recording of his singing, stirred emotions among the attendees. His casket's departure from the basilica to the sound of "We'll Meet Again" underscored a collective sense of loss and gratitude for his service to the nation. Mulroney's legacy, characterized by his fearless approach to governance and his unwavering commitment to Canada, leaves an indelible mark on the country's history.