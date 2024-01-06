en English
Obituary

Nation Joins in Reverence: Remembering Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:14 am EST
A palpable sense of reverence permeated the Red House in Port of Spain as hundreds of citizens convened to pay homage to former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday, whose body was lying in state. The throngs of individuals, that spanned the breadth of generations, were a testament to Panday’s significant societal contributions and the profound impact he had on his country. Notably, his unwavering support for sugar workers and his deep engagement with the youth were aspects of his leadership that resonated with many.

Public Outpouring of Respect

The outpouring of respect for the late prime minister was not limited to any age group. Both older citizens and young individuals alike expressed their admiration for a man who dedicated his life to serving his country. The connection between Panday and the youth of Trinidad and Tobago was particularly evident, with many recalling his investment in the future of the nation’s children.

A Family’s Gratitude

Mickela Panday, the daughter of the former prime minister, and her family took the time to show their appreciation for the public’s support. They greeted each person who had come to pay their respects, a gesture that echoed the approachability that was a hallmark of Panday’s leadership. He was a leader who believed in the power of personal connection, and his family’s actions reflected this.

Remembering a Leader

As people queued to sign the condolence book, many shared personal anecdotes that painted a picture of a leader deeply invested in his people. Tales of Panday’s approachability and his sincere interest in the well-being of his citizens were a common refrain. These personal narratives underscored the former Prime Minister’s legacy as a leader who bridged the generational divide and connected with people from all walks of life.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

