Obituary

Nation Honors Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday with Ceremonial Procession

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:14 am EST
Nation Honors Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday with Ceremonial Procession

In a moving tribute to the late former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Panday, a ceremonial procession was held in the capital city, Port of Spain. The city’s streets were filled with residents and political figures alike, paying their respects to the national hero. The procession, laden with national colors and echoes of music from the Mighty Sparrow and Frank Sinatra, led to the Red House, the nation’s Parliament, where a public viewing was held.

Public Viewing at the Red House

Panday’s coffin, impeccably adorned with the national colors, was carried with dignity by the Defence Force. The Rotunda of the Red House served as the setting for the public viewing. A portrait of Panday, the central figure of the room, was displayed alongside condolence books, inviting visitors to share their sentiments. Among the dignitaries present was President Christine Kangaloo, who, along with the people, expressed her admiration for Panday.

Remembering Basdeo Panday

Panday, who passed away at the age of 90, was revered for his dedication to the underprivileged and his significant contribution to the national culture. His love for classical Indian music was well known, and citizens fondly recalled how he never lost sight of his humble roots. Shariff Thomas and Manmohan Gosyne both emphasized Panday’s commitment to the welfare of the poor and oppressed.

Honoring Panday’s Legacy

Members of the United National Congress (UNC), the party founded by Panday, led by leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, were among those who paid their respects at the Red House. The state funeral, scheduled for January 9 at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), will be carried out according to full Hindu rites. Condolence books located at municipal corporations provide the public with an opportunity to express their sympathies. As plans for a concert honoring Panday take shape, his enduring legacy in the hearts of the people remains evident.

Obituary Politics Trinidad and Tobago
Rafia Tasleem

