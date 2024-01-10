Nation Bids Farewell to Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday

Trinidad and Tobago paused in collective mourning as they bid farewell to a beloved leader, former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday, in a state funeral that stirred a cocktail of emotions. The ceremony, steeped in honor and respect, was held at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts in San Fernando, attracting a slew of high-profile attendees including government officials, diplomats, military personnel, and family members.

An Unforgettable Legacy

President Christine Kangaloo, despite being on the opposite side of the political spectrum, fondly reminisced about Panday’s indomitable spirit. She painted a picture of a man who was not only a political trailblazer but also a charismatic figure with a deep love for his family and friends. Kangaloo highlighted his dedication to constitutional reform and his unique ability to balance charm and wit with a feisty spirit.

A Father’s Unwavering Spirit

Mickela Panday, Panday’s daughter, offered a deeply personal perspective, portraying her father as a pillar of support. She emphasized his unwavering spirit, a quality that left a profound impact on his family and will continue to inspire them in the face of the loss. She also brought to light his significant accomplishments as a Prime Minister, such as the introduction of landmark legislation and effective measures to curtail crime.

Champion of Regional Integration

Caricom Assistant Secretary-General Elizabeth Solomon honoured Panday’s unflinching dedication to regional integration. She pointed out his instrumental role in establishing the Caribbean Court of Justice and his significant contributions to Caricom’s parliamentary opposition. Panday’s passing on New Year’s Day, she marked, is a significant loss not only for Trinidad and Tobago but also for the wider Caribbean region.