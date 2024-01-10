Nation Mourns Ex-PM Panday in Poignant Farewell Ceremony

In a poignant ceremony at the Shore of Peace cremation site, a sea of individuals bade their final adieu to former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday, a luminary who etched an indelible mark on the nation’s political and social landscape. Despite the modest turnout at the public viewing area at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), the funeral site teemed with followers, reflecting the enduring resonance of Panday’s legacy.

Revered as a champion for the underprivileged, particularly sugar workers, Panday’s followers poured out their hearts, sharing poignant stories of how his leadership impacted their lives. Former firefighter Kitwaroo Ramdanan and supporter Melvin Hosein were among those who expressed their admiration, underscoring the profound personal and societal transformation Panday’s tenure engendered.

Farewell to a Political Mentor

Former MP Govindra Roopnarine spoke fondly of Panday as his political mentor and the founder of the United National Congress. Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, and Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Amery Browne were among the dignitaries present, their attendance underscoring the national significance of Panday’s passing.