en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Nation Mourns Ex-PM Panday in Poignant Farewell Ceremony

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:20 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:37 am EST
Nation Mourns Ex-PM Panday in Poignant Farewell Ceremony

In a poignant ceremony at the Shore of Peace cremation site, a sea of individuals bade their final adieu to former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday, a luminary who etched an indelible mark on the nation’s political and social landscape. Despite the modest turnout at the public viewing area at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), the funeral site teemed with followers, reflecting the enduring resonance of Panday’s legacy.

Revered as a champion for the underprivileged, particularly sugar workers, Panday’s followers poured out their hearts, sharing poignant stories of how his leadership impacted their lives. Former firefighter Kitwaroo Ramdanan and supporter Melvin Hosein were among those who expressed their admiration, underscoring the profound personal and societal transformation Panday’s tenure engendered.

Farewell to a Political Mentor

Former MP Govindra Roopnarine spoke fondly of Panday as his political mentor and the founder of the United National Congress. Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, and Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Amery Browne were among the dignitaries present, their attendance underscoring the national significance of Panday’s passing.

0
Politics Trinidad and Tobago
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
52 seconds ago
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
In a move that echoes the political maneuvers of a bygone era, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has embraced what is being referred to as a ‘1992 election strategy’, reminiscent of former Conservative Prime Minister John Major’s approach. Sunak’s strategy is centered on the premise of safeguarding the nation’s budding economic recovery against the perceived
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
8 mins ago
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
Unraveling the Abduction Reports in Uganda: A Struggle for Rule of Law
12 mins ago
Unraveling the Abduction Reports in Uganda: A Struggle for Rule of Law
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
1 min ago
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
5 mins ago
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
6 mins ago
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
40 seconds
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
46 seconds
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
52 seconds
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
59 seconds
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
1 min
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
US-Based Weight Watchers Ranked as World's Best Diet for Long-Lasting Weight Loss
2 mins
US-Based Weight Watchers Ranked as World's Best Diet for Long-Lasting Weight Loss
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19, Study Finds
3 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19, Study Finds
Canadian Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue Suffer Upset Loss to Nebraska 88-72
5 mins
Canadian Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue Suffer Upset Loss to Nebraska 88-72
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
6 mins
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
37 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app