In an era marked by increasing polarization, the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) is charting a course toward unity and bipartisanship, with a keen focus on the 2024 elections. Amidst a backdrop of challenges ranging from disinformation to concerns over election worker safety, NASS, under the bipartisan leadership of Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab and incoming Democratic president, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, is prioritizing consensus and collaborative efforts. In a strategic move to bolster election integrity and voter confidence, NASS is embracing innovative technological solutions and partnerships designed to navigate the complex landscape of modern election administration.

The partnership between NASS and The Elections Group, alongside behavioral science non-profit ideas42, stands as a testament to the proactive steps being taken. At the heart of this collaboration is VoterCast, a tool developed by ideas42, aimed at enhancing voter communication. This initiative, complemented by The Elections Group's Communications Resource Desk, offers election officials free access to communication tools and guidance. These resources are instrumental in addressing mistakes promptly and maintaining transparent communication with voters, thereby reinforcing public trust in the electoral process.

Tackling Disinformation with Technology

In response to the pervasive challenge of disinformation, NASS is implementing Prompt Shield, a technology designed to guide users of Anthropic's GenAI chatbot to authoritative voting information sources. When political queries arise, Prompt Shield intervenes, suggesting a redirection to TurboVote, a trusted resource from the nonpartisan organization Democracy Works. This approach is mirrored in NASS's strategy with ChatGPT users, steering them towards CanIVote.org for reliable voting information. This initiative underscores NASS's commitment to combatting disinformation and ensuring voters have access to accurate information, despite the absence of comprehensive legislation regulating the AI industry's role in politics.

The leadership of NASS acknowledges the multifaceted challenges confronting election administration, from the digital realm of disinformation to the physical security of election workers. Threats and harassment incidents have underscored the urgent need for protective measures. Yet, the spirit of bipartisanship championed by Schwab and Simon provides a glimmer of hope. By reducing the number of resolutions and focusing on areas of agreement, NASS is striving to mitigate internal disputes, thereby fostering an environment of cooperation and mutual respect. This approach not only benefits the organization but also serves as a model for the nation as it navigates the complexities of the 2024 elections.

The National Association of Secretaries of State, through its innovative partnerships and adoption of technological solutions, is making significant strides in safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.