Elections

NASIEC Chairman Calls for Candidate Submissions Ahead of Local Government Elections

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
NASIEC Chairman Calls for Candidate Submissions Ahead of Local Government Elections

The Chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC), Ayuba Wandai, has urged political parties to submit their candidate lists for the upcoming local government elections by Tuesday, February 27. Wandai detailed the electoral timeline during a stakeholders’ meeting with the state Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Lafia.

Adherence to the Law

In accordance with the law that stipulates election preparations should commence one year prior to the end of the incumbent officials’ tenure, the electoral timeline has been structured meticulously. The present chairmen and councilors, who were elected on October 6, 2021, for a three-year term, will have their tenure conclude on October 7, 2024.

Election Timetable

Political parties are expected to conduct their primaries between January 3 and February 24. The sale of nomination forms is set to take place from February 28 to March 11. Candidate screening is scheduled for March 13 to March 15. Electioneering campaigns will be permitted from April 3 until August 30.

Support from IPAC

The Chairman of the state IPAC, Cletus Ogah, commended NASIEC’s proactive planning for the elections. He expressed confidence in the commission’s ability to conduct a transparent and impartial election and pledged IPAC’s unwavering support for the successful execution of the electoral process.

Elections Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

