Politics

Nashville Mayor Appoints Michael Briggs as Director of Transportation Planning Ahead of Transit Funding Decision

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:34 pm EST
In a strategic move, Nashville’s Mayor Freddie O’Connell has appointed Michael Briggs as the new Director of Transportation Planning, a crucial step ahead of the impending transit funding decision. Briggs, currently holding the title of Director of Mobility at Vanderbilt University’s Transportation and Mobility Office, will take on this new role in affiliation with the university.

O’Connell Administration’s Transit Funding Vote

The appointment comes as the O’Connell administration nears its decision on a transit funding vote planned for this November. As part of his new responsibilities, Briggs will join forces with Tanisha Hall, the Director of Transit and Mobility. Their primary task will be to evaluate the feasibility of placing a tax increase dedicated to transit funding on the upcoming ballot—a recommendation put forth by O’Connell’s transition team.

Preparation for the November Vote

The process leading up to the November vote is tightly scheduled. The team is required to create and obtain approval for a comprehensive transit improvement program from multiple entities before it can be presented to the electorate. The administration has set a goal to determine, by the end of January, whether it can meet the state conditions necessary to hold a transit referendum within the set time frame.

Role of Hall and Briggs in the Process

Having joined the administration in mid-December, Hall brings over a decade of experience in transportation planning to the table. She will spearhead the evaluation process and has a track record of overseeing significant projects like Metro’s ConnectDowntown draft study. Briggs, recognized for his contributions to Nashville’s transportation planning in 2019, will concentrate on the technical advisory aspects for the potential referendum. He plans to return to Vanderbilt after fulfilling his tasks within a span of one to two years.

Politics Transportation United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

