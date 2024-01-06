Naseer Ahmed Pledges Land Registration and Progress in Arundhati Nagar

Embodying the ethos of service, Naseer Ahmed, the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) in-charge of Guntur East Assembly constituency, has pledged to take on the mantle of facilitating the registration of houses for residents in Arundhati Nagar.

During his recent visit to the area, Ahmed didn’t limit his interaction to mere pleasantries but delved into the heart of the residents’ concerns, promising to address the pressing issue of B Form patta land registration.

In a move aimed at restoring faith in the political system, Ahmed gave his word that the TDP, upon coming to power, would not delay in registering the lands upon which the locals have constructed their homes.

This commitment is not just about land, but about rectifying a longstanding issue that has left many residents in a state of uncertainty over their property rights.