India

Naseer Ahmed Pledges Land Registration and Progress in Arundhati Nagar

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
Naseer Ahmed Pledges Land Registration and Progress in Arundhati Nagar

Embodying the ethos of service, Naseer Ahmed, the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) in-charge of Guntur East Assembly constituency, has pledged to take on the mantle of facilitating the registration of houses for residents in Arundhati Nagar.

During his recent visit to the area, Ahmed didn’t limit his interaction to mere pleasantries but delved into the heart of the residents’ concerns, promising to address the pressing issue of B Form patta land registration.

In a move aimed at restoring faith in the political system, Ahmed gave his word that the TDP, upon coming to power, would not delay in registering the lands upon which the locals have constructed their homes.

This commitment is not just about land, but about rectifying a longstanding issue that has left many residents in a state of uncertainty over their property rights.

India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

