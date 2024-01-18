Nasarawa Women Urge Supreme Court for Independent Verdict in Protests

Women from Nasarawa state, representing various organizations and civil society groups, staged a peaceful protest at the unity fountain in Abuja, urging the Supreme Court of Justice to deliver an independent verdict on the March 18th, 2023 governorship election in Nasarawa state. The demonstration was a vivid appeal for justice uninfluenced by external pressures and interests.

Women Demand an Independent Verdict

The women, led by coordinator Lydia Cletus Auta, stressed that the people of Nasarawa state voted en masse for Hon. David Ombugadu, and any judgment contrary to their choice would not be accepted. Their placards bore inscriptions such as 'Justice Uninfluenced is Justice Served' and 'Supreme Court of Justice our hope of survival Save us,' embodying their call for a fair and just legal process.

Fighting Against External Influence

They emphasized the importance of a legal process unswayed by external pressures such as religious blackmail. Their plea was for transparency in the legal proceedings and an insistence that the Supreme Court's decision reflect the popular vote. Auta urged the judiciary never to be blackmailed by the use of religion, underlining the need for fairness and justice.

A Symbolic Protest

The protest is more than a call for an independent verdict; it symbolizes a broader fight for the rights of widows, orphans, and vulnerable women in society. The women seek to ensure that the voices of ordinary citizens, especially women, are heard and respected in the democratic process. Their peaceful demonstration serves as a reminder that justice uninfluenced is indeed, justice served.