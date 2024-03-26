Nasarawa Tragedy: Gunmen Kill Six Farmers Amidst Land Dispute, Community Seeks Justice

In a heartbreaking development, six farmers were tragically killed by unidentified gunmen in Kadarko Community, Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, spotlighting a severe land dispute crisis. The victims, belonging to the Tiv community, encountered this brutal fate over the weekend, with the incident stirring profound concern and a call for governmental action.

Chronicle of a Tragedy

The violence unfolded in two separate but equally horrifying incidents. Initially, three farmers were mercilessly hacked to death while tending to their farmland on Saturday afternoon. The following day, an additional three farmers were shot dead by the assailants around the Railway axis of Kadarko. These attacks have not only robbed families of their loved ones but have also intensified the fear and tension amongst the local farming communities over the ongoing land disputes with suspected herdsmen.

Community's Plea for Peace and Security

Authorities and community leaders have been vocal about the dire need for intervention. Solomon Chunku, President of the Tiv Development Association in Nasarawa State, has called on Governor Abdullahi Sule to collaborate with security agencies for a thorough investigation into the continuous threats and land grabbing incidents. Moreover, the local farming community urges for enhanced security measures to safeguard their lives and livelihoods, emphasizing the importance of peace and coexistence.

Government's Response and Future Prospects

While the Nasarawa State Police Command has initiated an investigation into the killings, the community awaits concrete actions that would lead to lasting peace and security. The appeal extends beyond immediate security concerns, highlighting the need for the establishment of Tiv chiefdoms to provide the community with a sense of belonging and recognition. As the story unfolds, the resilience of the Tiv community and their quest for justice remains a poignant reminder of the complexities surrounding land disputes and communal harmony in Nigeria.