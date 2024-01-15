Nasarawa State Youth Coalition Applauds Supreme Court, Hopes for Merit-Based Election Outcomes

A chorus of approval echoes from the youth coalitions in Nasarawa State, applauding the Supreme Court for its judgements on the 2023 governorship election petitions.

Their voices carry a resounding message, highlighting the critical importance of verdicts that reflect the people’s will. Illiya Oshokpa, the spokesperson for the coalition, exudes confidence in the judiciary’s ability to restore its integrity and commends the justices for sustaining the public’s faith in the legal system.

What further stirs the admiration of these youth groups is President Bola Tinubu’s respect for the separation of powers.

His decision to refrain from meddling in judicial affairs has not gone unnoticed.

The coalition holds a fervent hope that merit, rather than technicalities, will dictate the outcomes of elections. This aspiration is not just for their state, but for the entire nation.