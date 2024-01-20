Nasarawa State Governor Declines Future Political Aspirations

In a significant political development, Abdullahi Sule, the Governor of Nasarawa State, has categorically stated that he will not pursue any political office following the completion of his second term as governor. This announcement was made during his appearance on Channels TV's Politics Today, shortly after the Supreme Court upheld his election victory.

Advertisment

The case, presided over by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, involved an appeal by the People's Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, David Ombugadu. However, the apex court dismissed the appeal, citing a lack of merit. This verdict effectively reaffirmed Sule's position as the state's governor, laying to rest any uncertainties surrounding his mandate.

A Clear Stand Against Future Political Ambitions

During the interview, Governor Sule made it abundantly clear that his political ambitions were confined to the role of governor. He dismissed any speculation about potential future aspirations for positions such as senator, House of Representatives member, or even president. This stance represents a significant departure from the common trend of politicians seeking higher offices after serving as governor.

Further emphasizing his point, Governor Sule expressed a strong disinclination towards running for the Senate post his tenure. Instead, he indicated an interest in pursuing other avenues once his eight-year term as governor comes to an end. This revelation underscores the governor's determination to step away from active politics, thus marking a potential end to his political career.