Elections

Nasarawa State Gears Up for Local Government Elections Amid Calls for More Active Political Parties

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) has announced preparations for the forthcoming local government elections. Ayuba Wandai, the chairman of NASIEC, disclosed this during a stakeholders’ meeting with the state Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) officials. The current chairmen and councillors, who were elected on October 6, 2021, are nearing the end of their three-year term which concludes on October 7, 2024. The commission is acting in accordance with the law that mandates starting election preparations one year before the current officials’ tenure ends.

NASIEC’s Commitment to Legal Framework

Wandai emphasized the NASIEC’s commitment to adhering to the legal framework governing local government elections. The commission has released guidelines for the election, adjusted the election timeline to ensure a free, fair, and credible process, and introduced new schedules. These include timelines for the conduct of primary elections and the submission of nomination forms. The IPAC officials expressed confidence in the commission’s early preparation and pledged support for a free, fair, and transparent election.

Functional Democracy Beyond Elections

In a separate development, Salihu Lukman, a former National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-West, criticized the functionality of Nigerian political parties during an interview with Arise Television. Lukman pointed out that political parties in Nigeria are largely inactive outside of election periods. He stressed the need for them to be more involved in promoting policies that reflect their manifestos and holding elected leaders accountable.

Lukman contends that for democracy to be truly functional, it must extend beyond the election cycle. This requires leaders to be representative and responsive to the citizens’ interests. The upcoming local government elections in Nasarawa State will be a test of this ideal, and all eyes will be on NASIEC to deliver a credible election that reflects the will of the people.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

