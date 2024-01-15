Nasarawa State APC Calls for Civility Ahead of Supreme Court Election Dispute Hearing

On January 16, 2024, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear an election dispute case between Mr. David Ombugadu of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Abdullahi A.

Advertisment

Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State. The leadership of the APC has called for civility among its members and supporters, urging them to avoid making inflammatory statements and to have their comments related to court proceedings vetted by the party's and government's media centers.

The controversy roots back to the March 2023 governorship election, where the Election Petition Tribunal had initially declared Ombugadu, the PDP candidate, as the rightful winner.

However, the verdict was subsequently overturned by the Court of Appeal in Abuja, prompting Ombugadu's appeal to the Supreme Court.