Narendra Modi's Unique Appeal: Bridging India's Educational Divide in Populist Support

As India gears up for its next general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands as a figure of intrigue and admiration, defying the conventional wisdom that associates populist leaders with lower educational support bases. Unlike his global contemporaries, Modi's appeal cuts across India's diverse socio-economic and educational spectrum, presenting a unique case of political loyalty that transcends traditional barriers.

The Modi Paradox: Unraveling the Support Base

At the heart of Modi's widespread popularity is a phenomenon termed the Modi paradox, where his support is not only robust among those with minimal education but significantly stronger among the well-educated class. This trend positions Modi as an exception in the global landscape of populist leaders, where higher education often inversely correlates with support for such figures. In Karnataka's state elections in 2023, for instance, 45% of university-educated respondents backed the BJP, compared to 32% of primary school-educated voters, indicating an intricate blend of class politics, economic success, and strongman admiration contributing to Modi's appeal.

Economic Growth and Elite Support

India's economic trajectory under Modi's leadership has been a key factor in garnering elite support. With a GDP growth rate of 8.4% in the last quarter of 2023, India has witnessed a substantial expansion of its upper-middle class. The rise of affluent India, as termed by Goldman Sachs, has seen the number of Indians with an annual income of $10,000 or more triple from 2011 to 2023. This economic prosperity, coupled with Modi's governance, has retained and expanded his support base among the richer demographics, challenging the traditional stronghold of the Congress Party among India's elite.

Modi's Caste-Agnostic and Pan-Hindu Appeal

Another dimension of Modi's success lies in his ability to market the BJP as a caste-agnostic and pan-Hindu party. This strategy has enabled him to maintain support from traditional upper-caste groups while extending the party's reach to other demographics. Modi's narrative of self-made success, distaste for Delhi's elite, and his positioning as a global statesman have further solidified his appeal across various sections of society, including the well-educated and professional class.

India's political landscape, as painted by Modi's enduring popularity, invites a reflection on the evolving dynamics of populist support. While the global trend often sees educated voters distancing themselves from populist leaders, Modi's India tells a different story. His ability to unite a nation with diverse needs and aspirations under a single banner of progress, development, and Hindu unity challenges preconceived notions about education and political allegiance, opening new avenues for understanding populist appeal in the 21st century.