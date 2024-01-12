en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Narendra Modi’s Emotional Connection with ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Consecration Ceremony

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:16 pm EST
Narendra Modi’s Emotional Connection with ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Consecration Ceremony

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an emotionally-charged audio message, shared his deep spiritual connection with the upcoming ‘Pran Pratishtha’ consecration ceremony. The ceremony, a momentous occasion signifying over half a millennium of patience, sacrifices, and penance, is set to take place in Nashik. Speaking before his visit to the city, Modi confessed his inability to articulate the profound depth of his feelings in anticipation of the historical event.

‘An Instrument of the Indian People’

Modi emphasized his role as a representative of the Indian people during this sacred ceremony. He stated that he was beginning an 11-day-long ‘anushthan’ or special ritual, seeking blessings from all and preparing himself through fasting and adherence to scriptural rules. The ritual, which began on January 12, will culminate with the consecration on January 22. This profound sense of divine responsibility resonated deeply in his message.

A Journey Through History

During his visit to Nashik, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the Kala Ram Temple at Panchvati, a significant site associated with Lord Ram’s exile. Modi’s visit was not merely a political gesture, but a deeply personal pilgrimage tied to his faith and the spiritual history of the nation.

Connecting Past and Present

Modi’s visit coincided with the birth anniversaries of Swami Vivekanada and Jijabai. The Prime Minister drew a parallel between Swami Vivekanada’s influence on the nation’s self-confidence and the construction of the Ram Temple. Paying tribute to his own mother, a devout follower of Sita-Ram, Modi reflected on her steadfast devotion in tandem with the memory of Mata Jijabai. This connection served to emphasize the enduring spiritual legacy that binds the past, present, and future of India.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
6 mins ago
Lost Indian Air Force AN-32 Aircraft Found After Seven Years: A Breakthrough in Aviation Mystery
After seven-and-a-half years of persistent search and speculation, the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) AN-32 aircraft, lost over the Bay of Bengal in 2016, has been traced. The aircraft’s debris, found at a depth of 3,400 meters, was identified using an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) deployed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology. The discovery at
Lost Indian Air Force AN-32 Aircraft Found After Seven Years: A Breakthrough in Aviation Mystery
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda's Legacy During Nashik Visit
24 mins ago
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda's Legacy During Nashik Visit
Indian Army Mourns the Loss of Gurpreet Singh: A Tribute to the Brave
28 mins ago
Indian Army Mourns the Loss of Gurpreet Singh: A Tribute to the Brave
Unraveling India's Sociological Milestone: ProfBabones on 'TheBigFight'
8 mins ago
Unraveling India's Sociological Milestone: ProfBabones on 'TheBigFight'
Tragic Demise of Dr. Ani S Das, Agriculture Expert, During Live TV Program
18 mins ago
Tragic Demise of Dr. Ani S Das, Agriculture Expert, During Live TV Program
Government Pledges Wage Review for Anganwadi Workers Amidst Ongoing Strike
19 mins ago
Government Pledges Wage Review for Anganwadi Workers Amidst Ongoing Strike
Latest Headlines
World News
Alan Dershowitz Discusses Trump's Legal Challenges and the Supreme Court's Role in 2024 Elections
9 seconds
Alan Dershowitz Discusses Trump's Legal Challenges and the Supreme Court's Role in 2024 Elections
Cris Dishman, Former NFL Star, Appointed Head Coach at Texas Southern University
37 seconds
Cris Dishman, Former NFL Star, Appointed Head Coach at Texas Southern University
Old Church Building in Taber to Become a Hub for Arts and Sports
40 seconds
Old Church Building in Taber to Become a Hub for Arts and Sports
Reston Association Forms Land Use Committee to Bolster Community Influence
1 min
Reston Association Forms Land Use Committee to Bolster Community Influence
Arizona Cardinals' 2023 Season: A Symphony of Community and Football
1 min
Arizona Cardinals' 2023 Season: A Symphony of Community and Football
Sven-Goran Eriksson's Heartbreaking Revelation on 'Friday Night with Niall Paterson'
1 min
Sven-Goran Eriksson's Heartbreaking Revelation on 'Friday Night with Niall Paterson'
Vermont Community Rallies in 'Caravan of Kindness' for 8-Year-Old Leukemia Fighter
2 mins
Vermont Community Rallies in 'Caravan of Kindness' for 8-Year-Old Leukemia Fighter
Former Suriname President Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence, Escalates Political Tensions
3 mins
Former Suriname President Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence, Escalates Political Tensions
Massachusetts Health Connector Sees Record Sign-Ups Amid Open Enrollment
3 mins
Massachusetts Health Connector Sees Record Sign-Ups Amid Open Enrollment
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
51 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app