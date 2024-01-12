Narendra Modi’s Emotional Connection with ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Consecration Ceremony

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an emotionally-charged audio message, shared his deep spiritual connection with the upcoming ‘Pran Pratishtha’ consecration ceremony. The ceremony, a momentous occasion signifying over half a millennium of patience, sacrifices, and penance, is set to take place in Nashik. Speaking before his visit to the city, Modi confessed his inability to articulate the profound depth of his feelings in anticipation of the historical event.

‘An Instrument of the Indian People’

Modi emphasized his role as a representative of the Indian people during this sacred ceremony. He stated that he was beginning an 11-day-long ‘anushthan’ or special ritual, seeking blessings from all and preparing himself through fasting and adherence to scriptural rules. The ritual, which began on January 12, will culminate with the consecration on January 22. This profound sense of divine responsibility resonated deeply in his message.

A Journey Through History

During his visit to Nashik, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the Kala Ram Temple at Panchvati, a significant site associated with Lord Ram’s exile. Modi’s visit was not merely a political gesture, but a deeply personal pilgrimage tied to his faith and the spiritual history of the nation.

Connecting Past and Present

Modi’s visit coincided with the birth anniversaries of Swami Vivekanada and Jijabai. The Prime Minister drew a parallel between Swami Vivekanada’s influence on the nation’s self-confidence and the construction of the Ram Temple. Paying tribute to his own mother, a devout follower of Sita-Ram, Modi reflected on her steadfast devotion in tandem with the memory of Mata Jijabai. This connection served to emphasize the enduring spiritual legacy that binds the past, present, and future of India.