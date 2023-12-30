Narendra Modi Ushers in a New Era of Development in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a monumental journey to Ayodhya, set to unveil a deluge of infrastructure projects worth around ₹15,000 crore. This impressive roster includes a new airport, a revamped railway station, a highway, and the doubling of an existing railway line. Beyond these marquee projects, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation for 46 additional projects, together valued at ₹15,700 crore.

Decorated Ayodhya Welcomes Modi

Ayodhya, the city of Lord Rama, festoons itself in flowers and posters, eagerly anticipating Prime Minister Modi’s arrival. Stringent security measures have been put in place to ensure the visit proceeds without a hitch. Despite a delay due to intense fog, the Prime Minister’s itinerary remains unchanged, with a personal inspection of the infrastructure projects and a roadshow from the airport to the railway station on the cards.

A New Era of Development for Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sees this as a milestone visit, marking the commencement of a ‘new era of development’ in Ayodhya. The city, known for its spiritual significance, is now poised to take a leap forward in infrastructure and connectivity. The state government’s focus is on enhancing regional connectivity, fostering tourism, boosting commerce, and creating employment opportunities.

Preserving Heritage, Cultivating Modern Infrastructure

The infrastructure projects, while aimed at modernization, also seek to preserve and honor Ayodhya’s rich heritage. The terminal building of the new airport, for instance, is designed to mirror the architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir. Its interiors are adorned with local art, paintings, and murals that depict the life of Lord Ram.

The consecration ceremony of the grand Ram temple, scheduled for January 22, is expected to be a landmark event in Ayodhya’s history, one which will be attended by the Prime Minister himself. With these developments, Ayodhya is on its way to becoming a city where tradition meets modernity, making a mark on the map not just for its spiritual significance, but also for its robust infrastructure and development.